U.S. stocks fluctuate; bond yields edge higher

U.S. stocks were mixed as investors mulled the latest news on the economic recovery and vaccine rollout.

The benchmark S&P 500 was little changed, with consumer discretionary and energy sectors gaining, while utilities and industrials led declines. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index traded little changed. Commodity prices mostly rose and benchmark Treasury yields ticked higher. After Bitcoin suffered steep declines on Monday, the largest cryptocurrency continued its wide swings.

The mood across markets was mildly positive as investors assess how the rise in Treasury yields changes the financial landscape. While progress on a vaccine gives reason to be hopeful, there are lingering concerns over the speculative excess and froth that’s driven stock markets to all-time highs in the middle of a pandemic.

“Stocks are fading the bad news,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “What we are seeing is a feedback loop from higher expected fiscal spending feeding into higher U.S. Treasury yields, which translated into the fear that the price of risk is increasing. But there is realization that if this process is getting too fast, the Fed is likely to step in.”

Among European stock movers, Zur Rose Group AG, a Swiss drug retailer, jumped 15 per cent. Bank of America Corp. initiated the company with a buy recommendation, calling it among the “most compelling” online equity stories in Europe.

In Asia, China’s CSI 300 Index rallied to a 13-year high, driven by a surge in financial and securities stocks. The yuan reached the highest since 2018 versus a basket of trading partners’ currencies on upbeat growth prospects.

Malaysia’s stock benchmark slipped as much as 1.6 per cent after the nation’s king declared a state of emergency until August.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 per cent to 3,802 as of 9:34 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 30,975.32.

The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.3 per cent to 13,084.27.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed at 408.38.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.2 per cent to 659.59.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent to 1,125.46.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2154.

The British pound gained 0.6 per cent to US$1.36, the biggest rise in more than a week.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 104.19 per dollar, the first advance in a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 1.16 per cent, reaching the highest in about 10 months on its eighth straight advance.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to -0.48 per cent, the highest in almost four months.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.336 per cent, reaching the highest in more than five weeks on its sixth straight advance.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1 per cent to US$52.75 a barrel, hitting the highest in almost 11 months with its sixth consecutive advance.

|Copper gained 1.6 per cent to US$3.62 a pound.