U.S. stocks fluctuate; bond yields extend climb

U.S. stocks were mixed and benchmark Treasury 10-year note yields rose to a 10-month high as investors mulled the prospects of the economic recovery and vaccine rollout.

The S&P 500 was little changed, with the energy and consumer discretionary sectors gaining, while utilities and communication services were the biggest decliners. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index traded little changed. The dollar weakened following a three-day rally. After Bitcoin suffered steep declines on Monday, the largest cryptocurrency continued its wide swings.

The mood across markets was mildly positive as investors assess how the rise in Treasury yields changes the financial landscape. While progress on a vaccine gives reason to be hopeful, there are lingering concerns over the speculative excess and froth that’s driven stock markets to all-time highs in the middle of a pandemic.

“What I think investors are most focused on is the digesting of what is shifting fiscal policy,” said David Bianco, chief investment officer of the Americas at DWS Group. “We’re beginning to lose the anchor on some long-term key benchmark interest rates.”

The spread between the rate on the two- and 10-year notes has risen every single day this year as investors bet on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus, spurring more bond issuance and higher yields on longer-maturity Treasuries.

In Washington, the House is set to issue a largely futile ultimatum to Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, demanding he invoke constitutional authority to remove President Donald Trump from office, as a prelude to an expected vote to impeach the president for the second time in little more than a year.

“I wrap up the market’s concerns into an easy-to-remember acronym – EIEIO – which stands for EPS-Impeachment-Energy Prices-Interest Rates-Overvaluation,” said CFRA Research Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall. “The market is vulnerable to a setback as many measures are at extremes, encouraged by the ‘Blue Ripple’s’ push for additional stimulus.”

In Asia, China’s CSI 300 Index rallied to a 13-year high, driven by a surge in financial and securities stocks. The yuan reached the highest since 2018 versus a basket of trading partners’ currencies on upbeat growth prospects.

Malaysia’s stock benchmark slipped as much as 1.6 per cent after the nation’s king declared a state of emergency until August.

Here are some key events coming up:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., as well as firms ranging from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Infosys Ltd., are among those due to report earnings.

EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde speaks at an online conference Wednesday.

U.S. consumer-price inflation figures are due Wednesday.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to lay out proposals for fiscal support on Thursday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in a webinar on Thursday.

U.S. initial jobless claims data are due Thursday.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, business inventories and consumer sentiment figures are due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.1 per cent as of 11:47 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.2 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2 per cent to 409.10.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.2 per cent to 659.88.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent to 1,125.38.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2152.

The British pound gained 0.7 per cent to US$1.3616, the biggest rise in more than a week.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 104.24 per dollar, the first advance in a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 1.18 per cent, reaching the highest in about 10 months on its eighth straight advance.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to -0.46 per cent, the highest in more than four months.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased five basis points to 0.36 per cent, reaching the highest in two months on its sixth straight advance and the biggest climb in almost three weeks.

Commodities