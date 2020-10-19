U.S. stocks erased early gains to trade little changed as investors assessed the latest progress toward a government spending bill. Treasuries slipped along with the dollar.

The S&P 500 Index clung to a slight advance with talks between House Democrats and the White House slated for later, even as opposition to a sizable aid package hardens in the Republican-controlled Senate. Futures advanced overnight on signs of progress toward a deal and the latest data from China showing its economy continues to rebound. The 10-year Treasury yield rose toward 0.77 per cent and the dollar weakened versus major peers.

“Optimism is 100 percent what is driving this market right now,” said John Ham, associate advisor at New England Investment and Retirement Group. “Everyone has already made their presidential trades well in advance. Everybody who was going to sell has, you’re just going to see these markets grind higher.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for a stimulus vote after lengthy discussions over the weekend with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, though the Republican-controlled Senate has signaled opposition to a large bill. President Donald Trump renewed his offer to go beyond the dollar amounts now on the table. The U.S. had a fifth consecutive day of infections over 50,000. In Europe, Italy’s cases swelled to a daily record as the government prepares new containment measures. Globally, cases topped 40 million.

In Europe, stocks turned lower, with an earnings beat by Julius Baer leading banks higher and setting the pace for rivals. The pound jumped by the most since August as British officials signalled they were ready to water down controversial lawbreaking Brexit legislation, a move which could reopen talks with the European Union over future trading relationships.

Elsewhere, oil fluctuated before an OPEC+ meeting to assess the state of the market as demand comes under pressure from the threat of new virus restrictions.

Here are some key events this week:

Brexit trade talks are likely to continue at least into next week if the U.K. and EU fail to reach an agreement.

Australia central bank minutes are out Tuesday.

The final presidential debate before the U.S. election, between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, will be live from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was virtually unchanged as of 10:35 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3 per cent.

The euro climbed 0.6 per cent to US$1.1787.

The British pound increased 0.7 per cent to US$1.3011.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.685 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 105.31 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 0.77 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.61 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield jumped less than one basis point to 0.026 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.201 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$40.86 a barrel.

Brent crude was little changed at US$42.92 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.9 per cent to US$1,915.52 an ounce.

--With assistance from Gregor Stuart Hunter and Andreea Papuc.