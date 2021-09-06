U.S. equities slipped in early trading and dollar bulls made a comeback as the threat of a reduction in central-bank support offset China’s better-than-forecast trade data.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes retreated as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday. European markets declined as investors speculated euro-zone policy makers may get ready to roll back stimulus. The greenback traded higher for a second day amid rising bond yields and softer commodity prices.

Chinese exports and imports both grew faster than estimated in August, easing some concerns that the pandemic is delaying economic reopening and creating supply-chain bottlenecks. A weak U.S. jobs report last week also bolstered bets the Federal Reserve will delay its stimulus tapering. Yet, investors remain nervous over the prospects for a growth slowdown and tapering of support outside the U.S., especially in Europe.

“There is a growing expectation that the European Central Bank could start talking about tapering its bond purchases sooner rather than later,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Group Holdings, wrote in a note. “The ECB hawks who have been in a retreat for the past year won’t stay quiet for longer facing the rising inflation threat.”

The Stoxx 600 dropped as investors focused on the ECB’s Thursday meeting where the central bank will decide if it will dial down emergency stimulus. Bank of America said it sees the “Goldilocks combination” of accelerating growth and lower real yields coming to an end. In Australia, the central bank stuck with a planned reduction in bond purchases, even though a majority of analysts had expected policy makers to hold off the tapering.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year rate adding 4 basis points. The dollar advanced the most since Aug.26. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose for a seventh straight session, touching 30,000 for the first time since April, boosted by an index reshuffle and optimism that a new prime minister will usher in favorable policies. MSCI Inc.’s gauge for global stocks halted a seven-day rally.

Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. including Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu Inc. climbed after equities in China advanced amid renewed demand for technology shares and the surprise trade data. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dropped after Morgan Stanley cut its stock recommendation to underweight. Moderna Inc. also declined even though its price target was raised.

Bitcoin fell 1.9 per cent, surrendering earlier increases. El Salvador bought 400 coins as it moved to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second term

El Salvador’s Bitcoin law takes effect, making the virtual currency legal tender, Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision Thursday

China PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent, more than any closing loss since Aug. 26

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro slipped 0.1 per cent

The British pound slipped 0.3 per cent

The Japanese yen slipped 0.2 per cent

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.33 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to the highest since June 25

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point

Commodities