Stocks and US equity futures climbed as bond yields pared their recent surge and investors weighed prospects of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes against reassuring earnings.

Technology led the advance in Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark as rates on benchmark German and UK government debt dropped. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts both rose by at least 0.3 per cent.

Friday’s stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data added to the case for more Fed monetary tightening, and traders are looking to inflation numbers due this week for clues on the policy path. Rate-hike expectations have pushed up Treasury yields and the dollar, while a key part of the US bond curve is close to the most inverted level since 2000, suggesting investors foresee a recession as the Fed applies the brakes on the economy.

“The NFP miss was large enough to re-ignite the inflation debate and renew focus on US CPI prints,” said Peter McCallum, a strategist at Mizuho International Plc in London. “Indeed, a very unexpected move lower in US CPI is needed for the market to stop thinking about the Fed having to do more. And with more tightening, the probability of a hard landing rises.”

Crude oil slipped, while gold struggled to make much progress. Bitcoin pushed above US$24,000.

A better-than-feared second-quarter earnings season sparked a rally in stocks last month as investors bet that margins could withstand inflationary pressure. Optimism around a dovish tilt in Fed policy amid weaker economic data has also lifted sentiment.

But strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect corporate profit margins to contract next year given unrelenting cost pressures, an outlook that is at odds with the mood in equity markets. According to Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson, among the most vocal bears on US stocks, “the best part of the rally is over.”

US inflation data this week could shape views on the outlook for Fed policy and inject more market swings. While price pressures may be topping out, it’s unclear if they will persist at stubbornly high levels. Traders now see greater odds of another 75 basis-point Fed hike in September, part of a global wave of rate increases.

The latest comments from Fed officials left a question mark over wagers on a policy pivot toward reducing borrowing costs next year.

‘FAR FROM DONE’

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the US central bank is “far from done yet” in bringing down price pressures. Governor Michelle Bowman said the Fed should keep considering large hikes similar to the 75 basis-point increase approved last month until inflation meaningfully declines.

The July US payrolls report is “likely to enhance the Fed’s inclination to front-load interest rate hikes until the policy rate overshoots neutral by a good margin over the next few months,” TD Securities strategists including Priya Misra wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the US Senate passed a landmark tax, climate and health-care bill, speeding a slimmed-down version of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda on a path to becoming law.

US-China tension over Taiwan remains elevated. China’s military announced a new exercise near the self-ruled island in the fallout from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

What to watch this week:

Iran nuclear deal talks, Monday

US CPI data, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari due to speak, Wednesday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is interviewed on Bloomberg Television, Thursday

Euro-area industrial production, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent as of 10:48 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0180

The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.02 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7685 per dollar

The British pound was unchanged at US$1.2073

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.80 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.90 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 1.98 per cent

Commodities