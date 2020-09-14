U.S. stocks gain amid deals optimism; dollar weakens

​U.S. stocks touched a more than one-week high amid a flurry of deal activity and signs of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar weakened and Treasuries were little changed.

Oracle Corp. jumped as much as 7.9 per cent on reports the company beat Microsoft Corp. in negotiations for the U.S. operations of TikTok. Immunomedics Inc. doubled after Gilead Sciences Inc. agreed to buy the cancer drugmaker for US$21 billion.

The S&P 500 increased as much as 1.9 per cent before paring gains, while the Nasdaq 100 Index broke a two-day slide. Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said it’s “likely” the U.S. will deploy a COVID-19 vaccine to the public before year-end.

“Stocks at current levels remain vulnerable to catalysts that might surface near term,” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co, wrote to clients.

Global stocks are coming off the back of the first consecutive weeks of declines since March and traders remain on edge given the recent reassessment of valuations and volatility in options markets. The Federal Reserve is expected this week to maintain its dovish stance on policy as investors look for signs the global economy is recovering from the pandemic. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG suggested the recent pullback in the U.S. is nearing an end.

“The path of least resistance is up,” said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing. “We still have a lot of monetary stimulus in the pipeline, there’s still a decent amount of momentum in the market, the underlying data in earnings seem to be reasonably positive.”

The pound strengthened against peers as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a rebellion in Parliament against legislation that would override key elements of the divorce treaty signed with the European Union.

In Asia, stocks rallied with South Korea leading gains. SoftBank Group Corp. shares climbed after Nvidia Corp. agreed to buy the firm’s chip division Arm Ltd. for US$40 billion.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index advanced 1.4 per cent to 3,388 as of 1:57 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.2 per cent to 27,986.04, the highest in more than a week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.5 per cent to 11,015.57.

The Nasdaq 100 Index gained 1.3 per cent to 11,230.38.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent to 1,165.55, the lowest in more than a week.

The euro increased 0.1 per cent to US$1.1862, the strongest in almost two weeks.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5 per cent to 105.65 per dollar, the strongest in more than two weeks on the largest gain in more than two weeks.

The British pound gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.2866, the biggest gain in more than two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 0.66 per cent, the lowest in more than a week.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.41 per cent, the lowest in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to -0.48 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.1 per cent to US$37.38 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.7 per cent to US$1,954.90 an ounce, the highest in almost two weeks.

Copper advanced 0.8 per cent to US$3.06 a pound, the highest in more than two years.