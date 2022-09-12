U.S. stocks rose in early trading and the dollar retreated as traders wagered inflation is near peaking even as policy makers ramp up hawkish rhetoric.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose, adding to last week’s gains. A gauge of the dollar fell for a second day, on track for its biggest two-day drop in almost three months, as all G-10 peers surged except the yen. Treasury yields retreated. Crude oil and industrial metals gained as the greenback’s descent countered demand concerns.

Investor focus is on August U.S. inflation data due Tuesday, with headline CPI expected to cool to an 8 per cent a year pace while the core measure that excludes food and energy is seen accelerating. Traders almost fully expect another jumbo-sized Federal Reserve hike next week, following two 75-basis-point increases, taking their cue from central bank officials supporting that view.

“It seems policy makers were keen to reinforce their hawkish position ahead of the blackout period -- which we’re now in -- potentially with an eye on that data point,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “There was perhaps a feeling that a softer reading could see market expectations slip which they clearly want to avoid. It will be interesting to see how traders now respond as we’ve seen how keen they were to hop aboard the ‘dovish pivot’ train before.”

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said last week he favors “another significant” increase in interest rates, and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he was leaning “more strongly” toward a third straight jumbo hike. His Kansas City counterpart Esther George noted officials have a “clear-cut” case for continuing to remove monetary support.

“Should tomorrow’s CPI data show a notable moderation in price pressures, the market’s defiance of the Fed’s forward guidance may gain some support, to the benefit of relatively higher-risk assets,” Rand Merchant Bank economists said in a note Monday. “Having said that, the risk remains that the Fed sticks to its hawkish guns as inflation may remain well above levels that it is comfortable with for a prolonged period of time, meaning it may still be premature to bet against further U.S. dollar strength at this time.”

The euro jumped the most in six months after Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel signaled support for further interest-rate hikes in Europe. The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed for a third day, with retailers leading the advance amid optimism plans to curb energy bills.

The European Union will propose a mandatory target to cut power use and a levy to channel energy companies’ profits to struggling consumers as it deploys unprecedented tools to tackle the crisis, according to a draft regulation seen by Bloomberg.

Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets, climbing to a three-week high above $22,000.

Meanwhile, markets also have to digest the implications of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, after its forces continued their rapid advance in the Kharkiv region, exploiting a retreat of Russian defences.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.8 per cent to $1.0124

The British pound rose 0.8 per cent to $1.1678

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 142.72 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.29 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.66 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.08 per cent

Commodities