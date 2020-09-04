U.S. stocks gained after a better-than-forecast jobs report as traders made peace with the sky-high valuations for some of this year’s best performers.

Financial shares led the advance on the S&P 500 Index, while gains for Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 a day after that gauge’s biggest drop since March. Treasury yields ticked up along with the dollar. European shares climbed.

Traders are seeking to find an appropriate valuation for tech stocks and gauge the health of the U.S. economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on after having killed more than 180,000 Americans. While the industry is generating blockbuster profits during the stay-at-home lockdowns, there’s also evidence that high-flying names have become overheated.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million in August, including the hiring of 238,000 temporary Census workers, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell by almost 2 percentage points, to 8.4 per cent.

Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks fell for a third day. Asian shares dropped, with Australia’s benchmark recording the biggest decline since May.

Here are the latest market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent at 9:34 a.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.3 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent.

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.181.

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 106.44 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis points to 0.67 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.48 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.25 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6 per cent to US$41.11 a barrel.

Gold was fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,924.03 an ounce.

Silver was little changed at US$26.59 per ounce.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh, Todd White and David Wilson.