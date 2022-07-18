US stocks rose as investors parsed the latest earnings from Wall Street banks while speculation the Federal Reserve will take a more measured approach to policy tightening eased recession fears.

The S&P 500 gained for a second day. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares surged after the bank reported second-quarter results that were better than expected in nearly every area. Bank of America Corp. reported an increase in net interest income. Treasuries fell with the dollar.

The S&P 500 index is more than 5 per cent above June’s closing low following Friday’s strong rally on renewed hopes that inflation -- and Fed rate hikes -- may be close to peaking. Policy makers pushed back against even bigger hikes in interest rates and fresh data showed a greater decline in US consumers’ long-term inflation expectations. That boosted odds for a 75 basis points July Fed rate hike, squashing talk of a 100 basis-point move.

“We got a combination of better-than-expected inflation signals in some data points at the end of the week, reducing rate hike expectations, and better-than-expected retail sales that reassured markets about recession fears, which is lifting sentiment,” said Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA. “Add to that some decent bank earnings this morning and markets are moving higher.”

Even so, a pressure point for markets remains gas supply to Europe amid a standoff with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has already curbed supplies to the continent amid tensions related to its invasion of Ukraine. European stocks and US futures briefly pared gains before the bell in New York after a report that Gazprom declared a “force majeure” on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer.

“The possibility that Russia stops, or severely reduces, their gas exports to Europe should keep markets on edge in the near-term,” Mizuho International Plc strategists Peter McCallum and Evelyne Gomez-Liechti wrote in a note to clients.

Gains in stock markets may prove to be short-lived as inflation pressures remain high and a recession seems increasingly likely, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Key events to watch this week:

Earnings this week include Tesla

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits South Korea. Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia releases July minutes. Tuesday

UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speak at event. Tuesday

Bloomberg Crypto Summit in New York. Tuesday

Bank of Japan, European Central Bank rate decisions. Thursday

Nord Stream 1 pipeline scheduled to reopen following maintenance. Thursday

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.0143

The British pound rose 1.1 per cent to US$1.1984

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 138.27 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 2.97 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 1.21 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.12 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.3 per cent to US$101.76 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,713.50 an ounce

