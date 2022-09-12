US stocks rose, extending last week’s gains, and the dollar retreated amid speculation inflation is near peaking. Treasury yields were lower.

The S&P 500 advanced in a broad rally with all 11 major industry groups in the green. A gauge of the dollar fell for a second day, as all G-10 peers climbed against the greenback except the yen. Crude oil and industrial metals advanced as the dollar’s descent countered demand concerns. Treasuries held gains after the sale of three-year notes.

US inflation data due Tuesday is expected to show headline CPI cooled in August to an 8 per cent a year pace while the core measure that excludes food and energy is seen accelerating. Meanwhile, traders almost fully expect another jumbo-sized Federal Reserve hike next week, following two 75-basis-point increases, taking their cue from central bank officials supporting that view.

US bond-market indicators suggest that investors are gaining confidence that this year’s spike in inflationary pressures will be brought under control. The cost of hedging high inflation has fallen, while so-called breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities -- a proxy for where markets expect inflation to be -- have also dropped.

“I cannot see any scenario where the market doesn’t decide that CPI is heading the right direction and that October will be lower than September and so on,” Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, wrote in a note. “That combination should allow markets to continue to enjoy the strength that they saw towards the end of last week.”

Swap markets are pricing in more than 70 basis points of hikes at the central bank’s September meeting. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said last week he favors “another significant” increase in interest rates, and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he was leaning “more strongly” toward a third straight jumbo hike. His Kansas City counterpart Esther George noted officials have a “clear-cut” case for continuing to remove monetary support.

“The bad news is that US CPI inflation above 8 per cent keeps the Fed hawkish and interest rate volatility high,” Yuri Seliger, credit strategist at Bank of America, wrote. “The good news is that US inflation is peaking now according to our economists, and the trend should flip to a clear downward trajectory in 4Q and into 2023.”

The euro jumped the most in six months after Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel signaled support for further interest-rate hikes in Europe. The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed for a third day, with retailers leading the advance amid optimism plans to curb energy bills.

The European Union will propose a mandatory target to cut power use and a levy to channel energy companies’ profits to struggling consumers as it deploys unprecedented tools to tackle the crisis, according to a draft regulation seen by Bloomberg.

Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets, climbing to a three-week high above US$22,000.

Meanwhile, markets also have to digest the implications of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, after its forces continued their rapid advance in the Kharkiv region, exploiting a retreat of Russian defenses.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US CPI, Tuesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US PPI, Wednesday

US business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

China home sales, retail sales, industrial production, fixed assets, surveyed jobless rate, Friday

Euro area CPI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent as of 11:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.9 per cent to US$1.0129

The British pound rose 0.9 per cent to US$1.1697

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.39 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.29 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.64 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.06 per cent

Commodities