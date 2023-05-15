Stocks and commodities climbed as investors bet that U.S. politicians will be able to negotiate a solution to the debt-ceiling standoff, with President Joe Biden voicing optimism that a deal could be reached.

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.4 per cent, signaling a rebound from Friday's retreat. Other markets tilted risk-on, with copper advancing and mining shares leading gains among European stocks. South Africa's rand jumped on signs that a diplomatic row with the US is softening.

The U.S. debt ceiling remains the biggest focus for investors this week and strategists are warning about market turmoil and economic disaster if politicians don't agree to raise the government's US$31.4 trillion borrowing limit. Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders are planning to hold further talks on Tuesday. They were previously scheduled to meet on Friday, but postponed it as staff level discussions continued throughout the weekend.

“When you look from afar in Europe at American politics right now it is difficult to see how they get to common ground, but the alternative is so bad maybe it forces that ground to be found,” said Luke Hickmore, investment director at Abrdn. “The risks are still there for sure.”

The showdown in Washington is just one of many risks keeping investors sidelined, from recession to cracks in the banking system to disappointed hopes for a turn to easier monetary policy. The S&P 500's decline of 0.3 per cent last week marked the sixth straight week without a one per cent move — the longest stretch of inertia since late 2019.

In other markets, the Turkish lira weakened as the country's presidential election looked set for a runoff vote in two weeks. Losses were cushioned by state banks that earlier intervened to support the exchange rate, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Thai baht climbed as pro-democracy parties got the most votes in weekend elections.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Monday

U.S. cross-border investment, New York Fed Empire Manufacturing, Monday

Atlanta Fed's Raphael Bostic speaks at his bank's annual financial markets conference, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, Tuesday

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Tuesday

Fed speakers include Cleveland's Loretta Mester, New York's John Williams, Atlanta's Raphael Bostic and Chicago's Austan Goolsbee, Tuesday

Japan GDP, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

U.S. housing starts, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the British Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in panel at Brazil central bank conference, Friday

New York Fed's John Williams speaks at monetary policy research conference in Washington, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell and former chair Ben Bernanke to take part in panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:10 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.0860

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 136.13 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2481

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8 per cent to US$27,437.59

Ether rose 1.8 per cent to US$1,830.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.47 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.29 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 3.79 per cent

Commodities