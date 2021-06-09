U.S. stocks traded near record highs and bonds rallied as investors braced for a key inflation report that could provide clues on the direction of monetary policy.

The S&P 500 fluttered around its May 7 record closing level, with megacap technology and biotech stocks lifting the benchmark index. The 10-year Treasury yield retreated below 1.5 per cent before an afternoon auction of the notes.

Equities have been trading in a tight range and Treasury yields have been easing in recent weeks as investors who believe accelerating inflation will be short-lived clash with those those who bet it will prove persistent enough to warrant tightening. For now, the Fed’s dovish stance is calming the markets.

“Even if inflation comes out a little higher than Street expectations tomorrow, the Fed isn’t going to change its path,” said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “There’s a lot of wait-and-see going on and really just thinking it would take a lot to really surprise markets.”

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined as much as 6.3 basis points to 1.471 per cent, which is below closing levels since March even as dealers prepared to underwrite an auction of US$38 billion of the notes Wednesday afternoon. The 30-year bond’s yield touched 2.148 per cent, last seen March 1.

Meanwhile, a rally in commodities has stalled with global recovery remaining patchy, especially with the pandemic still spreading in the developing world. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which shows returns on a basket of raw materials, fell 0.2 per cent

Shares edged up in China, where a measure of producer prices for May was at the highest since 2008 but consumer-price gains remained subdued. The nation is also considering imposing a cap on the price of thermal coal to contain high energy costs.

U.K. property developers posted some of the biggest losses in europe weeks before a stamp-duty exemption was due to expire and demand was seen moderating.

Here are key events to watch this week:

U.S. consumer price index on Thursday.

Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference through June 11.

European Central Bank decision on Thursday and press conference with President Christine Lagarde.

Iran nuclear deal talks reconvene in Vienna Thursday.

Group of Seven leaders’ summit starts in Cornwall, England Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:48 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2188

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.4123

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 109.61 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.73 per cent

Commodities