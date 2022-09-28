The Bank of England became the latest authority to stage a market intervention, boosting U.K. bonds in a move that spilled over into the U.S. stock and Treasury markets.

The S&P 500 rose for the first time since the Federal Reserve boosted rates and turned ever-more hawkish a week ago. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped toward 3.76 per cent after piercing 4 per cent earlier. The yield on 30-year U.K. gilts plummeted as much as 107 basis points. Oil advanced with metals. Orange juice futures spiked as Hurricane Ian headed for Florida’s gulf coast and rapidly gained strength.

Global markets enjoyed a respite from the brutal selling that has gripped them since the Fed embarked on the most aggressive path of interest-rate hikes by since the 1980s. The Bank of England calmed nerves after it said it would buy long-dated government bonds in whatever quantities were needed to end the chaos caused by the government’s plans to slash taxes.

Fed officials remained diligent in warning that more rate-hike pain is yet to come, with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reinforcing the hawkish stance his colleagues have been hammering home all week.

“All eyes are on inflation and interest rates, and this renewed hawkishness or more aggressive hawkishness from the Fed has certainly sent equity markets into a period of concern here,” said Josh Emanuel, chief investment officer of investment management at Wilshire. “From this point forward, equities are really going to take their cues from bond market. So if you see bond yields move lower, that is a good sign for equities.”

Stocks may also be rising because the markets have priced in the Fed’s hawkishness, according to Adrian Helfert, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at Westwood Holdings Group.

“It’s harder for the central bank and the speakers to say much more -- short of saying that they’re going to start hiking by a hundred basis points for the next several meetings,” he said. “Maybe the market is at least now believing what the Fed is saying.”

Geopolitical tensions also continue to weigh on sentiment. Natural gas prices in Europe surged after Russia said it may cut off supplies via Ukraine and the German Navy was deployed to investigate the suspected sabotage to the Nord Stream pipelines. While the European Union proposed a new round of sanctions on Russia, the growing exodus of Russians fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order is creating turmoil at the borders with neighboring states and stirring fears about potential instability.

The dollar dropped on Wednesday, its recent rally brought losses to other currencies, including the euro and onshore yuan, which tumbled to its weakest level since 2008. A regulatory body guided by the People’s Bank of China urged banks to protect the authority of the yuan fixing.

Key events this week:

Fed’s Charles Evans speak at an event, Wednesday

Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Euro zone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US consumer income , University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lael Brainard and John Williams speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.6 per cent as of 12:16 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8 per cent

The euro rose 1.1 per cent to $0.9701

The British pound rose 1.2 per cent to $1.0865

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 144.09 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6 per cent to $19,562.03

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to $1,334.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 19 basis points to 3.76 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 2.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 49 basis points to 4.01 per cent

Commodities