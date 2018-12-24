U.S. stocks tumbled to the lowest since May 2017 as the turmoil in Washington kept investors on edge after the worst week for American equities in almost a decade. Crude sank below US$45 a barrel and the dollar tumbled.

The S&P 500 slid for a fourth straight day, edging ever closer to a bear market after breaking below 2,400. The Dow Jones Industrial slid 300 points and the Nasdaq Composite slipped deeper into a bear market.

“Blame on it on panic selling, emotion, algos, whatever -- when negative momentum takes over, very little can stop it,” Frank Cappelleri, senior equity trader and market technician at Instinet LLC, said by phone. “Support is meaningless right now. Once we see a material lift, a downside reference point will be clear.”

Investors looking to Washington for signs of stability that might bolster confidence instead got further rattled by news that Secretary Steven Mnuchin called a crisis meeting with financial regulators. The move came after he appeared to successfully calm nerves frayed by a report the president wanted to oust the Federal Reserve chairman. Traders also assessed the threat to the economy from a government shutdown that looks set to persist into the new year.

The tumult in Washington over the weekend did little to placate U.S. equities that careened to the worst week in nearly a decade after the Federal Reserve signaled two more rate hikes in 2019. The S&P 500 is down 19 percent from its record and on track for the steepest quarterly drop since the financial crisis. Combined with the ongoing trade war, higher borrowing costs and signs of a slowdown in global growth, the political turmoil has raised the specter of a recession.

“The reality is, in Washington you have this massive amount of unpredictability,” Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, said on Bloomberg TV. That combines with concerns over global growth and removal of stimulus “gives investors this level of chill where they’re going to compress multiples regardless of what the backdrop in 2020 will be,” he said.

U.S. stock markets close at 1 p.m. Monday in New York, ahead of the Christmas holiday, while Treasury trading ends at 2 p.m.

Elsewhere, emerging market currencies and shares fell even as China’s top policy makers said they’ll roll out more monetary and fiscal support in 2019, ratcheting up the targeted stimulus of 2018. Oil dropped even as some OPEC members pledged to deepen output cuts. The euro advanced against the dollar.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.1 per cent as of 10:30 a.m. New York time. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.3 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.5 per cent to the lowest in more than two years. The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.9 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.5 per cent to the lowest in almost eight weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.5 per cent. The euro climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1.1423. The Japanese yen jumped 0.6 per cent to 110.57 per dollar, hitting the strongest in more than 15 weeks. The British pound advanced 0.2 per cent to US$1.2674, the strongest in more than two weeks. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index fell 0.1 per cent to the lowest in a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.77 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield dipped six basis points to 1.263 per cent, the lowest in more than a week.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.8 per cent, the lowest in almost three years. West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.9 per cent to US$44.71 a barrel, the lowest in almost three years. Gold gained 0.9 per cent to US$1,269.70 an ounce, the highest in six months.