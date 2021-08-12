U.S. stocks set another all-time high even as the benchmark S&P 500 Index settles into the narrowest trading range since before the COVID pandemic roiled global financial markets. The dollar strengthened while Treasury 10-year note yields edged higher.

Health care and technology shares led gains in the S&P, which has almost doubled in value from the lows reached in March last year. The energy and materials sectors were in the red. The U.S. equity benchmark has swung an average 0.5 per cent each day is August, poised for the calmest month since November 2019. Micron Technology led chipmakers lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares because of concerns over the market for memory chips. Crude oil was little changed.

“The market is still sitting close to record highs, so it’s a holding pattern,” said Sarah Hunt, a money manager at Alpine Woods Capital. “Now it’s a reopen versus closing down.”

Treasuries were mostly little changed after applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits dropped for the third week in a row.

“This is yet another data point indicating continued labor market recovery,” Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network, said of Thursday’s jobless claim data.

Investors are continuing to evaluate the implications of a likely Federal Reserve tapering announcement in the months ahead, the spread of the delta virus variant and China’s clampdown. Global stocks are up about 90 per cent since the pandemic nadir in March 2020, spurring questions about how much further they can climb. While Wednesday’s inflation numbers suggest the central bank might take a slower path toward normalization, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said it needs to move ahead with reducing monetary stimulus.

Elsewhere, most Asian markets fell after China released a five-year plan calling for greater business regulation as Beijing steps up scrutiny of insurance technology platforms.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:16 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1736

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3814

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.41 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.37 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.46 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.60 per cent

Commodities