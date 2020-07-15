U.S. stocks hit near one-month high; dollar weakens

U.S. stocks traded at more than a one-month high amid optimism about progress in developing a vaccine for coronavirus. The dollar weakened and crude oil increased.

Varying reports on trade tensions between the U.S. and China buffeted shares. The S&P 500 recouped almost all of its earlier gain of as much as 1.2 per cent that had briefly sent the benchmark index back into positive territory for the year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed into the green after slumping earlier as some investors rotated into value shares. The Federal Reserve said the economy showed signs of a nascent recovery at the beginning of July.

“Investors are starting to take a look at some of the more value-oriented sectors of the market,”’ said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing. “We’re just getting this rotation away from tech. The premium for safety and growth is not as strong today as it was a couple months ago when things were shutting down.”

Moderna Inc. surged to a record after the drugmaker reported promising trial results. AstraZeneca Plc rose on optimism about its vaccine efforts. The vaccine developments brought a rush of optimism to financial markets that have struggled to make headway recently in the face of new outbreaks across the U.S. and Asia.

“The vaccine news is clearly a positive development,” said Mark Nash, head of global fixed income at Merian Global Investors. “But it’s still long way off. The fear of the W-shaped recovery is probably very high at the moment.”

President Donald Trump has indicated to aides that he doesn’t want to further escalate tensions with Beijing, and has ruled out additional sanctions on top officials for now, according to people familiar with the matter.

China reportedly summoned the U.S. ambassador regarding the Hong Kong Autonomy act signed Tuesday by Trump.

Elsewhere in markets, oil gained after a report pointed to a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. Atlantia SpA surged 25 per cent as Italy’s government moved to resolve a long-running dispute linked to a 2018 bridge collapse.

In Asia, shares in Hong Kong underperformed, while those in Shanghai fell amid signs policy makers are uneasy over the pace of recent gains.

Here are some key events coming up:

China releases second-quarter GDP on Thursday as well as key economic indicators for June.

The European Central Bank meets to set monetary policy on Thursday, with President Christine Lagarde holding a virtual press conference afterward.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.9 per cent to 3,225.46 as of 2:09 p.m. New York time, the highest in more than five weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.7 per cent to 26,835.32, the highest in five weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.6 per cent to 10,551.66.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 1.1 per cent to 549.34, the highest in more than 20 weeks on the biggest rise in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent to 1,203.90, the lowest in five weeks on the largest fall in a week.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1404, the strongest in more than four months.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3 per cent to 106.94 per dollar, the largest climb in two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.63 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to -0.44 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2 per cent to US$41.10 a barrel, the highest in almost 19 weeks.

Gold strengthened 0.2 per cent to US$1,812.22 an ounce, the highest in almost nine years.

Copper decreased 1.7 per cent to US$2.88 a pound, the largest dip in almost five weeks.

--With assistance from Vildana Hajric.