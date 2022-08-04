Stocks nudged higher Thursday as investors assessed the corporate profit outlook, while wagers on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes lifted Treasury yields.

Early gains in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index were led by retailers, leisure and technology firms, alongside an advance in shares of Chinese tech companies. US futures were little changed.

Equities are proving resilient to heightened bond market anxiety and an inverted Treasury yield curve flashing warnings on economic risks, as the S&P 500 climbs back toward the highest level in two months. But a global wave of monetary tightening risks upending those gains.

“There’s an intense tug-of-war happening in the economy and markets,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors. “On one side, you have a narrative that reasonable growth is going to support continued inflation pressure and keep the Fed hiking. The other narrative is that slowing growth is going to ease inflation and allow the Fed to stop hiking.”

The pound moved in a narrow range ahead of a Bank of England interest-rate decision that’s expected to deliver a half-point rate rise, despite growing risks of a recession.

Treasuries slipped, taking the US 10-year yield to 2.73 per cent as Fed officials indicated they were resolute on aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Oil hovered near US$90 a barrel, hampered by demand worries. Gold advanced and Bitcoin oscillated near US$23,000.

Among individual stock moves, Glencore Plc shares fell as much as 2 per cent as its capital return plans overshadowed solid first-half results.

US-China tension remains among the uncertainties clouding the outlook. Taiwan braced for the Chinese military to start firing in exercises being held around the island in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

What to watch this week:

BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Thursday

US employment report for July, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent as of 10:10 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0189

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 134.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7653 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2166

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.73 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.88 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.93 per cent

Commodities