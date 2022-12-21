50m ago
U.S. stocks hold gains on earnings, consumer confidence
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: Dec. 21, 2022
U.S. stocks held onto gains as investors digested better-than-expected earnings reports and an improvement in consumer confidence. Bonds steadied after the previous day’s selloff as some of the furore following the Bank of Japan’s unexpected increase in its yield trading band ebbed.
The S&P 500 jumped as much as 1.8 per cent, with more than 90 per cent of its stocks rising. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also soared more than 1 per cent. FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc.’s earnings exceeding Wall Street’s estimates provided a reprieve for U.S. stocks that had been hammered since the Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn last week.
Fresh U.S. data on Wednesday indicated the Fed’s persistent rate hikes are serving their purpose, but a recession may still be at bay. While sales of previously owned US homes fell for a 10th-straight month in November, US consumer confidence rose by more than forecast to the highest since April as inflation eased and gasoline prices dropped.
“Investors are excited by the prospects of buying improving fundamentals at a cheaper price, following the past week’s selloff on Fed concerns,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “In terms of macro data, improving consumer confidence is also adding to the favorable move in investor sentiment. However, I think inflation, the job market and earnings are top of mind for most investors at the moment.”
Treasuries steadied, with the 10-year yield around 3.68 per cent after piercing 3.70 per cent on Tuesday. The yen fell against the dollar, after posting its biggest daily rally since 1998 on Tuesday. The dollar rose after falling for two days against a basket of currencies.
Dust is also starting to settle on Japan’s decision to raise the upper limit of its 10-year bond yield, though the move has set in motion wagers the BoJ will join its peers next year in raising interest rates. Surging yields have already shrunk the worldwide stock of negative-yielding debt to about US$686 billion, from a US$18.4 trillion peak reached two years ago.
Elsewhere, oil price gains extended into a third day after a report showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories.
Key events this week:
- U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday
- U.S. consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent as of 12:58 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent
- The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0599
- The British pound fell 1 per cent to US$1.2066
- The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 132.36 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.4 per cent to US$16,818.47
- Ether fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,211.2
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.68 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.31 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.57 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6 per cent to US$78.19 a barrel
- Gold futures were little changed