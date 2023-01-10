Investors should continue to look to value stocks in 2023: TCW’s Diane Jaffee

European stocks fell and Wall Street equity futures were steady as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked toward the release of U.S. inflation data due on Thursday for clarity on the trajectory for interest rates.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.7 per cent, retreating from an eight-month high as retail and technology stocks led declines. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pared earlier losses. Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. tumbled in U.S. premarket trading after a failed attempt to send Britain's first satellites into orbit from its own soil.

Traders hoping for a quick end to aggressive rate hikes had a reality check on Monday, when San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said she expects the central bank to raise rates to somewhere over five per cent. Her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said policy makers should hike above five per cent by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks later at an event in Sweden.

“The same pattern keeps emerging, with investors clinging onto any data which appears to show the economy is cooling off, only to see their hopes dashed by policymakers who clearly believe the inflation-busting job is far from over,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The inflation report, which will come out almost a week after the latest jobs data showed wage growth has decelerated, will be among the last such readings Fed policy makers will see before their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 gathering.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, while Treasury 10-year yields crept higher to 3.55 per cent.

“There has been increasing hope of a softish landing for the U.S. economy – that hope could be punctured if the Fed retains a hard line on rates,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “All eyes will be on Fed chair Jerome Powell when he addresses a conference on central bank independence in Stockholm later. Inflation figures out on Thursday also represent a test for the relative optimism of the markets so far this year.”

In brighter news for European assets, economists at Goldman Sachs said they no longer predict a euro-zone recession after the economy proved more resilient at the end of 2022, natural gas prices fell sharply and China abandoned COVID-19 restrictions earlier than anticipated.

Gross domestic product is now expected to increase 0.6 per cent this year, compared with an earlier forecast for a contraction of 0.1 per cent. Economists led by Jari Stehn warn in a report to clients of weak growth during the winter given the energy crisis, and say headline inflation will ease faster than thought, to about 3.25 per cent by end-2023.

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell among speakers at Riksbank symposium in Stockholm, Tuesday

World Bank expected to release global economic prospects report, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members speak at Euromoney conference in Vienna, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

St Louis Fed President James Bullard at Wisconsin Bankers Association virtual event, Thursday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at VBA/VA Chamber, Thursday

China trade, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo report earnings, Friday





Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7 per cent as of 9:46 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0738

The Japanese yen was little changed at 131.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7880 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2162

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4 per cent to US$17,252.91

Ether rose 0.9 per cent to US$1,329.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.55 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.27 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.55 per cent

Commodities