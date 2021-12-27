U.S. equities joined global gains after President Donald Trump backed away from earlier threats and signed a coronavirus aid package.

Automakers were among the best performers on the S&P 500 Index after Trump’s surprise approval of the combined US$2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief and government funding package. Germany’s DAX Index rose to a record and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up about 0.3 per cent. Treasuries retreated and the dollar ticked lower.

Bitcoin rallied over the holiday, surging past US$28,000 on Sunday for the first time before retreating.

U.S. investors cheered the signing of the U.S. aid package, restoring some of the optimism that drove global stocks to a record this month even as the pandemic escalated. In approving the bill, Trump also demanded a vote in Congress to replace the planned US$600 in direct stimulus payments with US$2,000 -- a non-binding request that is unlikely to pass both chambers. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its first-quarter U.S. economic growth forecast because of the measure.

“The new law is large enough to make a significant difference for individuals,” Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI, said in a note to clients. “Ignore the noise about the ‘disappointing’ checks and focus on the setup for a robust economic recovery in 2021, particularly in the services sector.”

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. tumbled in Hong Kong despite boosting its share buyback program to US$10 billion, amid ongoing concern over China’s inquiry into alleged monopolistic practices. Regulators over the weekend ordered affiliate Ant Group Co. to return to its roots as a provider of payments services, a development that threatens to clip its growth.

On the coronavirus front, more restrictions are being imposed to fight the spread of the new, more infectious strain. Japan is among the latest to act, banning the entry of most foreigners through the end of January. Meanwhile, the European Union kicked off a continent-wide vaccination campaign less than a week after clearing a shot developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

Elsewhere, the pound slipped after the U.K. last week clinched a historic Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Gold was sightly higher.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S. pending home sales and goods trade balance data are due Wednesday.

U.S. initial jobless claims figures are published Thursday.

Most global stock markets are closed Friday for New Year’s Day.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.7 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 per cent.

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2221.

The British pound decreased 0.4 per cent to US$1.351.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 103.63 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis points to 0.95 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.56 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.25 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 per cent to US$48.14 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,889.79 an ounce.

--With assistance from Eric Lam and Cormac Mullen.