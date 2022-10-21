Stocks rallied as the global bond rout fizzled out, with volatility showing no signs of abating amid Friday’s US$2 trillion options expiration and a raft of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 traded near session highs. Treasury 10-year yields erased their advance. The yen soared against the dollar amid speculation Japanese authorities are intervening again to prop up the currency.

“The story this week is all about the volatility in rates, huge volatility in Treasuries,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “But I would say, overall, relative to how much interest rates have moved up, I would say the market has held in there pretty well. It’s a churning market.”

Sign up to get breaking news email alerts sent directly to your inbox

Equity funds are still seeing inflows despite deeply pessimistic sentiment, with “final capitulation” not yet here, said Bank of America Corp. Global stock funds had inflows of US$9.2 billion in the week through Oct. 19, according to a note from the bank citing EPFR Global data.

“The equity market is trying to form a bottom to get to the last leg of the bear market,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth U.S. “It feels like a two-way market right now. We have a tug of war going on between the skeptics and those who think it is time to own equities.”

He noted that the Fed is not done raising rates and valuations are still not as low as he would expect to see at the bottom of a bear market. “We are just not there yet.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent as of 12:05 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8 per cent

The euro rose 0.7 per cent to US$0.9857

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1288

The Japanese yen rose 2.1 per cent to 146.94 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9 per cent to US$19,195.2

Ether rose 1.4 per cent to US$1,300.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.21 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.42 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.05 per cent

Commodities