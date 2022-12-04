U.S. stocks fell on concern that the recent rally might be overdone amid uncertainties on whether aggressive Federal Reserve tightening could cause a recession.

The S&P 500 was under pressure after capping a back-to-back weekly advance. Tesla Inc. sank as Bloomberg News reported the electric-vehicle maker plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory. West Texas Intermediate crude topped $80 a barrel after China made further progress toward reopening the economy and sanctions on Russia’s sea-borne crude exports took effect.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, one of the U.S. stock market’s most-vocal skeptics, has seen enough of the recent rally that he’d predicted and says investors are better off booking profits. He expects the S&P 500 to resume declines after the index crossed above its 200-day moving average last week, saying “we are now sellers again.”

Even with the S&P 500 on course for its biggest fourth-quarter gain since 1999, the recovery in equities markets is likely to be a slog. An analysis of every bear market since 1960 suggests it could easily take over two years to recoup the index’s prior high, especially if recession plagues the near-term outlook, Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper said.

“Markets are likely to remain volatile, and we do not think the economic conditions for a sustained upturn are yet in place,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “In our view, economic growth is likely to slow further next year as the cumulative impact of Fed rate hikes weighs on activity.”

Meantime, U.S. small-cap stocks have shown signs that they’re running out of steam heading into year-end, triggering concern about what that signals for risk appetite toward the broader market. Still, they could be poised for a boost, if history is any indication.

In fact, December marks the second-best month for the Russell 2000 since 1979. Although small caps, measured by the Russell 2000, tend to soften in US midterm election years in December, the index has lost ground just three times in 10 of those years since 1982, with an average small-cap gain of 0.3 per cent.

“Regardless of whether we get Santa or the Grinch in December, we remain concerned about early 2023 for stocks given the likely onset of a tough economy and another big wave of downward EPS estimate revisions, plus the tendency of the stock market to decline in the one-month period ahead of final Fed hikes (which our economists expect to happen in March),” wrote Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Key events this week:

U.S. trade, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Euro zone GDP, Wednesday

U.S. MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 9:36 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0564

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2261

The Japanese yen fell 1.1 per cent to 135.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6 per cent to US$17,225.28

Ether rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,286.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.55 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.88 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.12 per cent

Commodities