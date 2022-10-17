Stocks climbed after the S&P 500 breached a technical level that has triggered gains in the past, with risk appetite improving as more of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’s unfunded tax cuts were reversed.

The breadth of the rally was so strong that at one point over 99 per cent of the companies in the U.S. benchmark were rising, with the gauge pushing away from its 200-week moving average. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed. Bank of America Corp. surged on solid earnings.

This year’s equity rout has left the S&P 500 testing a “serious floor of support,” Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson wrote, adding he “would not rule out” a rally to about 4,150 points -- suggesting a 16 per cent upside from Friday. That would “be in line with bear-market rallies this year and prior ones.”

“What is likely an extreme oversold condition in the stock market could become a catalyst for a modest rally before the year’s end,” said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer.

Some 86 per cent of respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse survey expect U.S. markets to recover first, with investors slightly favoring stocks over bonds. The result suggests the longstanding premium for equities will remain in place — and as the Federal Reserve’s peak hawkishness becomes apparent, traders will be prepared to return to Treasury markets in droves.

Markets have historically bottomed out when investors began to contemplate materially looser policy over the next six to 12 months, when a trough for economic activity was in sight or when valuations reflected a “bear case” scenario, according to Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“Today, we do not believe these conditions have been fulfilled,” Haefele added. “Despite the increased risks to growth and the rise in volatility, equity markets have neither become cheaper relative to bonds, nor yet priced in a material slowdown in growth and earnings.”

The latest U.S. recession probability models by Bloomberg economists Anna Wong and Eliza Winger forecast a higher probability of such an event across all timeframes -- with the 12-month estimate of a downturn by October 2023 hitting 100 per cent. That’s up from 65 per cent for the comparable period in the previous update.

A measure of New York state manufacturing contracted for a third month in October, and a larger share of factories were more downbeat about business conditions in early 2023. The prices-paid measure rose for the first time since June, corresponding with a rebound in crude oil.

“This isn’t a Pollyanna moment,” said Robert Teeter, a managing director of Silvercrest Asset Management. “Inflation clearly remains a problem until proven otherwise, and disappointing earnings, particularly from consumer facing-companies, could trigger another rough stretch, with recession fears at the fore.”

To Jeffrey Buchbinder at LPL Financial, while expectations are very low for the current earnings season, forecasts for 2023 still remain elevated.

“The tough part is figuring out how far estimates need to fall and how much of a headwind that haircut will be for stocks as they try to dig their way out of this bear market,” he added.

Key events this week:

US industrial production, NAHB housing market index, Tuesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Euro area CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Charles Evans, James Bullard speak, Wednesday

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Euro area consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.8 per cent as of 1:39 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 2.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9 per cent

The euro rose 1.2 per cent to $0.9843

The British pound rose 2 per cent to $1.1399

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8 per cent to $19,491.33

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to $1,321.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.00 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.27 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 36 basis points to 3.98 per cent

Commodities