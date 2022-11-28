Stocks started the week on a negative note on concern China may have to tighten its COVID curbs further, sparking unrest in key cities and undermining prospects for global economic growth.

The S&P 500 trimmed its monthly rally. Apple Inc. slumped as Bloomberg News reported that turmoil at its key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year. A gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese shares rebounded. Amazon.com Inc. drove gains in retailers, with analysts saying Cyber Monday will paint a fuller picture of the holiday season.

The wave of unrest in China clouded the outlook for energy demand, sending oil down with several other commodities. Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to their lowest level since before Russia invaded Ukraine back in February. The bout of investor anxiety also hit Bitcoin, with BlockFi Inc. filling for bankruptcy -- the latest crypto firm to collapse in the wake of FTX’s rapid downfall.

China’s woes complicate expectations of the country’s path to reopening, which -- along with prospects of more moderate Federal Reserve hikes -- had buoyed sentiment toward riskier assets in recent sessions. Chinese authorities deployed a heavy police presence in the capital and other major cities to deter a repeat of the weekend’s demonstrations.

Chances are growing of a messy exit from Beijing’s COVID Zero policy, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned.

“This is going to keep economic activity subdued in the country, and beyond,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. “The civil unrest is adding another layer of uncertainty over the economic situation there. It is certainly hurting investor sentiment across the financial markets.”

Just when the S&P 500 was trying to break above the highs of mid-November, sentiment turned negative, threatening the market’s recent momentum. Timing is most inconvenient here as the index approaches a crucial technical zone in the shape of both the 2022 downtrend and the 200-day moving average. Should the recent bullishness evaporate, short-term tactical bear trades might spark a bout of profit taking.

Stock markets are in for a wild ride next year as they don’t yet reflect the risk of a U.S. recession, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. Their calls are a warning after equities rallied sharply in the past two months on bets that a peak in inflation will lead to a softening of hawkish central bank policies.

Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff. Almost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario where growth continues to slow while inflation remains elevated will dominate globally next year.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said borrowing costs will continue to rise even as economic activity slows down in the face of record inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected Wednesday to cement expectations the central bank will slow its pace of hikes next month, while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation will run into 2023.

“Given we’re beginning to move into restrictive territory, we have the opportunity to slow the pace of increases and evaluate the effects,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told the Financial Times in an interview published Monday.

Key events this week:

Euro area economic confidence, consumer confidence, Tuesday

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China PMI, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, Wednesday

Fed releases its Beige Book, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

S&P Global PMIs, Thursday

U.S. construction spending, consumer income, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

BOJ’s Haruhiko Kuroda speaks, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent as of 11 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0401

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2041

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 138.76 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6 per cent to US$16,143.3

Ether fell 4.3 per cent to US$1,162.88

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.68 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.98 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.11 per cent

Commodities