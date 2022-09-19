U.S. stocks kick off week with losses as bonds sell off

Stocks started the week on the back foot as traders geared for another super-sized U.S. rate hike amid mounting fears on weather the Federal Reserve could overtighten and raise the odds of a hard landing.

Equities remained under pressure with the bond market extending its bearish trend, sending the Treasury 10-year yield to 3.5 per cent. The two-year note, which is more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, climbed to the highest since October 2007. The dollar hit a fresh record, rising against all major currencies.

Traders are betting the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points Wednesday and signal they’re heading above 4 per cent and will then go on hold. While a case can be made for going bigger, there are arguments for not delivering a shock 100-basis-point increase. The long hold strategy is rooted in the idea the Federal Open Market Committee needs to buy some insurance against inflation expectations going adrift, and avoiding the disastrous stop-go policy of the 1970s that allowed prices to get out of hand.

“We think a 100 bps hike would unnerve Wall Street, as it would imply that the FOMC is overreacting to the data rather than sticking to its game plan,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

After a hotter-than-expected inflation print and FedEx Corp.’s shocking profit warning last week, top Wall Street strategists see mounting risks for stocks.

Both Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Kostin said headwinds to profitability are building, highlighting tighter monetary policy and pressure on company margins as key concerns. Wilson said “there is still a long way to go before reality is fairly priced.”

Investors also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with President Joe Biden saying US military forces would defend Taiwan from “an unprecedented attack,” his latest pledge of support as his administration seeks to deter China from increasing military pressure on the democratically elected government in Taipei.

Key events this week:

U.S. housing starts, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

U.S. existing home sales, Wednesday

Federal Reserve decision, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

The Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to $0.9977

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to $1.1365

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 143.49 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.80 per cent

Commodities