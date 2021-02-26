(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock markets are flashing resilience after a bruising selloff sparked by fears about inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Index gained 0.2% in early U.S. trading. Tesla Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF were steady after a rout on Thursday that sent the Nasdaq to its worst loss since October.

GameStop Corp. continued its advance, adding 5%. In this week alone, the stock has more than doubled as retail traders piled back in.

The calm trading will soothe investor nerves that have been rattled by a jump in Treasury yields and worries that markets are overheated. Against the backdrop of a broad retreat on Friday, investment strategists were reminding clients that faster economic growth is a bullish driver for stocks and bond yields levels remain low compared with historical standards.

“We do not expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

But even so, it’s clear that the speed of U.S. yields has caught investors by surprise, with many drawing comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum -- a market panic sparked by fears that the Federal Reserve would curtail stimulus. The S&P 500 has slipped 2% so far this week, poised for the first back-to-back loss since October.

One indication that U.S. investors are still jittery: the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index was near 28 on Friday, a relatively high level.

“In reality, it’s not the absolute level but the rapid pace of increase that worries risk investors,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “We know that soaring yields is no good for the economy.”

Outside of the U.S., the losses were deeper. In Asia, benchmark indexes fell more than 3% and investors sought a haven in the dollar.

Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. slumped 12% on a new delay to its next test flight to space. Other retail favorites showed signs of softening. Naked Brand Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were down about 5%.

