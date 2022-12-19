I have never in my career seen this level of angst in Wall Street: Bullseye Brief's Johnson

Global stocks attempted to recover after two weeks of losses sparked by concern that continued policy tightening by the U.S. Fed and other central banks would trigger economic recession and hit companies' profits.

While the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 are on track to end the month lower, futures on both ticked higher. In Europe, gains in the Stoxx 600 were led by energy and miners after Chinese leaders pledged to revive consumption and support the private sector.

Markets are evaluating how much damage central banks' policy tightening cycle could inflict on the economy. While inflation is showing signs of peaking, rate-setters, from the Federal Reserve to the European Central Bank, have hammered home the message they are nowhere near done with rate hikes.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries edged higher, as did those on U.K. and German government bonds. The yield on Japan's benchmark five-year note touched the highest level in more than seven years on speculation that a shift might be on the horizon for Japan's ultra-easy monetary regime.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analysts warned the coming earnings recession could prove similar to the 2008/2009 downturn, while in 2023, “price declines for equities will be much worse than what most investors are expecting.”

On currency markets, the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies as money markets amped up bets on rate hikes elsewhere. The euro strengthened 0.6 per cent following a string of hawkish comments from rate-setters. The yen rose on the possibility of an exit from Japan's yield-curve control policy or higher target for the 10-year government bond yield.

Among the biggest risers in U.S. premarket trading was electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc., which surged almost 5 per cent after a Twitter users' poll appeared to suggest billionaire Elon Musk should step down as head of the social media site.

Musk has said he will abide by the poll's result. While the survey is yet to close, Musk exiting Twitter could benefit Tesla, which has slumped 57 per cent this year amid concerns that his chaotic takeover of Twitter has distracted him from Tesla.

Traders are also keeping an eye on a surge of COVID infections in China and a pledge by the nation's top leaders to focus on boosting the economy next year. That hinted at business-friendly policies, providing further support for the property market while likely scaling back fiscal stimulus.

Beijing's pledge to revive consumption and the U.S. move to refill strategic crude reserves boosted oil futures, though economic growth fears kept prices on track for a second monthly loss.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Tuesday

Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Tuesday

U.S. housing starts, Tuesday

EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday

US existing home sales, U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Wednesday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

U.S. consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent as of 4:48 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.0643

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2225

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 135.94 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$16,754.4

Ether rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,184.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.53 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.20 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 3.44 per cent

Commodities