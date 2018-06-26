U.S. stocks fluctuated after the biggest selloff since April, as investors assessed the outlook for trade and its implications on global growth. The U.S. dollar rose and gold fell.

The S&P 500 Index gyrated at its 50-day moving average, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average clung to small gains. Technology shares hit hardest Monday bounced back to give the Nasdaq indexes advances. Harley-Davidson Inc. slumped as President Donald Trump railed against the motorcycle maker for planning to move production abroad in response to tariffs. In Asia, Chinese equities entered a bear market on concern about the country’s ability to fight a trade war, while European shares bounced back from a rout.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.91 points to 16,264.87, after 90 minutes of trading.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.12 cents US, down from Monday's average value of 75.17 cents US.

Trade remained front and center Tuesday as investors await more clarity from the White House on its plans. National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro contradicted comments from the Treasury regarding Chinese investment in the U.S. Europe and China look set to dig in against aggressive trade threats, which are increasingly showing up in business. As traders fret over the immediate outlook they also have doubts about the longer-term path for U.S. rates; the Treasury curve is the flattest in years, stoking fears about the prospect of a recession.

“It’s taken a long time for the markets to feel like the trade commentary that’s been coming, particularly out of the U.S., had some meaning and so what we are seeing investors doing is finally taking a look at this and saying something might actually happen,” Sheila Patel, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s international division, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We’ve turned more cautious as have our investors.”

Elsewhere, Brent crude rose above US$75 a barrel after U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry suggested a planned production hike isn’t enough to stop a price spike. The pound weakened as a new Bank of England member spoke about the risks of raising interest rates too fast. Emerging-market stocks dropped. Metals retreated, with zinc falling a ninth day and gold touching the lowest price this year.

Here are the main market moves.

STOCKS

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent to 2,721.12 at 11:31 a.m. ET, reclaiming its 50-day moving average. The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed 0.2 per cent. The Russell 2000 added 0.2 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index ended higher by 0.2 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.6 per cent to the lowest in about 10 months. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.1 per cent to the lowest in eight months.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 per cent, the first advance in a week. The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.168, the biggest fall in a week. The British pound declined 0.2 per cent to US$1.3252, the largest fall in a week. The Japanese yen gained 0.1 per cent to 109.65 per U.S. dollar, the strongest in more than two weeks. The Turkish lira jumped 1.3 per cent to 4.622 per U.S. dollar.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.88 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 0.33 per cent, the lowest in four weeks. Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.289 per cent. Italy’s 10-year yield climbed seven basis points to 2.894 per cent, the highest in more than two weeks.

COMMODITIES

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.2 per cent to US$68.21 a barrel. Gold decreased 0.7 per cent to US$1,256.48 an ounce, the weakest in more than six months on the largest dip in more than a week. Brent crude rose 0.9 per cent to US$75.42 a barrel.

With files from the Canadian Press