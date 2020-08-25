U.S. stocks mixed after setting record high; bonds drop

U.S. equities were mixed after the S&P 500 reached an all-time high for a third consecutive trading session. Treasury yields increased and the dollar weakened.

The Nasdaq Composite remained in the green after also notching another record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined for the first time in four days. Futures had risen as America and China signaled progress on their phase-one trade deal. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced for a second day after figures showed German companies turning slightly more optimistic on the economic recovery.

”Markets have been ripping higher over the past week, it’s only natural at some point we take a breather and take stock of where we are,” said Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede Trust Co.

Oil rose as traders eyed Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall later this week. U.S. gasoline futures rose to the highest level since March on concern over possible fuel shortages.

In addition to geopolitics and business confidence, investors are focused on vaccine progress as global economies reopen amid fresh outbreaks of the virus. Moderna Inc. said it’s near a deal to supply at least 80 million vaccine doses to the European Union.

“The pattern we’re watching seems to be vaccine clarity means buy the socially distant losers, all of the sectors that have taken a beating since you can’t get together,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.

Traders are also awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech on Thursday about the Fed’s long-awaited monetary policy framework review, which has focused on a new inflation strategy.

”If you think about what’s been driving markets, it’s really been the pace of recovery and primarily multiples have expanded due to hyper-loose monetary policy,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer of SkyBridge Capital, told Bloomberg TV.

Elsewhere, gold traded below US$1,950 an ounce.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1 per cent to 3,434.83 as of 1:52 p.m. New York time, the highest on record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.4 per cent to 28,183.39, the biggest dip in more than three weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent to 11,420.67, the highest on record.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.3 per cent to 369.75.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1 per cent to 1,173.07.

The euro increased 0.2 per cent to US$1.1817.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.4 per cent to 106.46 per dollar, the weakest in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 0.69 per cent, the highest in a week on the biggest rise in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed six basis points to -0.43 per cent, the highest in more than a week on the largest surge in almost 12 weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to 0.263 per cent, the highest in almost 11 weeks on the biggest climb in almost two weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9 per cent to US$43.38 a barrel, the highest in almost six months on the largest advance in a week.

Gold depreciated 0.5 per cent to US$1,919.25 an ounce, the weakest in more than a week.

Silver depreciated 1.2 per cent to US$26.27 per ounce, the weakest in more than a week.