U.S. equities struggled to find direction ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting. Bonds were mixed.

The S&P 500 edged higher on volume that was 16 per cent below the 30-day average at this time of day while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 inched down. Progressive Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bolstered the broader benchmark after Progressive’s net premiums written rose month over month in July. Target Corp. jumped on a strong profit rebound at the retailer.

U.S. Treasuries were mixed as benchmark 10-year Treasuries hovering around 4.2 per cent, shorter notes traded stronger. Traders are closely watching the minutes of the July FOMC meeting due to be released later Wednesday.

“With a softer payrolls and inflation read revealed since the meeting, expect that the odds of a September hike will continue to wane,” said Ian Lyngen, a strategist with BMO Capital Markets. Still, he added “a willingness to continue tightening if needed will leave the door firmly open for another hike if the data warrants.”

The pound strengthened as U.K. inflation topped expectations. But China’s economic woes continue to weigh on markets, despite a slew of stimulus steps by authorities. The onshore yuan sank toward its weakest in 16 years against the dollar while the yen fell to a level that triggered Japan’s intervention in September.

Hot wage figures and U.S. retail statistics rattled markets on Tuesday, spurring bets tight central bank policy will be in place for longer. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari warned that inflation was “still too high.”

In China, the central bank moved to boost fragile sentiment with a stronger-than-expected reference rate for the yuan and the largest injection of short term cash to the financial system since February. So far the steps have failed to restore optimism and market moves suggest traders are looking for more aggressive supportive measures.

Corporate Highlights:

Intel Corp.’s US$5.4 billion deal with Israel’s Tower Semiconductor Ltd. collapses after failing to win Chinese regulatory approval in time.

Energy Transfer LP will buy Crestwood Equity Partners LP in a $7.1 billion all-equity deal allowing Energy Transfer to expand its US pipeline network.

Target Corp. climbs after a surprising profit surge in the second quarter overshadows the company’s increasingly cautious outlook on the rest of the year.

Key events this week

U.S. FOMC minutes, housing starts, industrial production, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:05 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to $1.0917

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to $1.2747

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 145.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4 per cent to $29,051.52

Ether fell 0.5 per cent to $1,819.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.20 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.65 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.62 per cent

Commodities