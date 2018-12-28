U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses, with a two-day rally faltering as thin trading added to already-volatile markets ahead of the weekend.

The S&P 500 gave up gains as its December drubbing resumed in volumes 14 per cent below the 30-day average at this time of day. Traders are bracing for wild swings after a roller-coaster session that saw the biggest reversal since 2010. The holiday-shortened week began with the worst pre-Christmas day on record before stocks notched the biggest one-day surge in almost a decade. The benchmark is on track for its worst year of the bull market.

“You’re in a period of high unknown right now,” Jeremy Bryan, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, said in an interview. “It’s the market trying to find bottoms and trying to find its footing. That’s why we’re seeing such volatile swings in this tape. It’s just right now there seems to be a lot more consternation, which is why you’re seeing markets reacting violently both ways.”

The end-of-year rebound in stocks hasn’t damped appetite for risk assets, with gold, Treasuries and the yen all advancing. Global stocks are set for the worst year since 2008 and oil is mired in its steepest quarterly slump since 2014. Plenty of event risks loom in the coming year, from the U.K. vote on the Brexit deal to U.S.-China trade talks to the continuing showdown between President Donald Trump and Congress over the budget.

“We’re heading into a period of higher volatility,” said Manpreet Gill, head of fixed income, currency and commodities strategy at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. “You need to have some dry powder on the side to take advantage of that. That’s where we particularly think that cash plays a bit of a role.”

In Europe, gains in insurance companies and builders put the Stoxx 600 on course for the largest one-day rally since April. Japanese shares declined, while stocks in China saw modest advances. Japanese 10-year yields dipped below zero. West Texas intermediate crude bounced with commodities and emerging market equities.

Japan and China had their final trading day of the year Friday. Aside from any further developments on the American political front -- where departures of senior officials and tensions at the White House over the Federal Reserve have unsettled investors, upcoming manufacturing PMIs from China and the U.S. may be a focus in the coming week.

Here’s a look at how some key assets have done this year:

The S&P 500 is down 6.9 per cent Japan’s Topix is down 18 per cent The Stoxx Europe 600 is down almost 14 per cent The MSCI Emerging Markets Index dropped about 17 per cent The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose more than 3 per cent The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell almost 12 per cent

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

Baker Hughes releases its weekly data on active U.S. oil rigs on Friday. China releases its official PMIs on Monday, the last day of 2018. Brazil’s new president is sworn in on Tuesday. The U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI is due Friday, Jan. 4.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was little changed as of 11:50 a.m. in New York, after touching the highest in more than a week. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 2 per cent, reaching the highest in a week on the first advance in a week and the biggest surge in about nine months. The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.6 per cent to the highest in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 1.1 per cent to the highest in more than a week on the biggest climb in more than two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 per cent to the lowest in more than seven weeks. The euro climbed 0.2 per cent to US$1.1449, the strongest in more than five weeks. The Japanese yen jumped 0.6 per cent to 110.34 per dollar. The British pound advanced 0.3 per cent to US$1.2678. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index gained 0.2 per cent to the highest in more than three weeks on the largest rise in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.76 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 0.24 per cent, the largest gain in a week. Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 1.277 per cent. The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s declined two basis points to 2.4963 percentage points to the narrowest in three months.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.1 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8 per cent to US$44.97 a barrel. LME copper climbed 1.1 per cent to US$6,052.50 per metric ton, the highest in more than a week on the biggest increase in more than two weeks. Gold increased 0.2 per cent to US$1,277.67 an ounce, the highest in more than six months.