U.S. equities were mixed in early trading as investors assessed earnings from some of the biggest technology companies ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

The Nasdaq 100 rose a day after posting its biggest drop in more than two months. Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. contributed the most to the advance after their sales beat estimates. Apple Inc. slumped after the iPhone maker warned that its sales growth could be slowing. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped.

Large-cap China stocks listed in the U.S. rebounded after Chinese state media attempted to reassure investors about the market’s stability. In Asia, the Hang Seng Index reversed losses after coming close to entering a bear market. China’s securities regulator held a video conference with executives of major investment banks on Wednesday in an attempt to ease market fears.

While strong earnings have been boosting confidence in the corporate earnings recovery, investors remain nervous about the threat to global growth from the COVID-19 delta variant and the potential for tighter monetary policy. Treasuries fell ahead of today’s Fed decision, at which officials are expected to discuss how and when to taper stimulus.

“This is the time, as we get past the pandemic, get past all of the fiscal and monetary support, that really you need to know which companies that you’re investing in,” Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said on Bloomberg TV. “Do they have very strong balance sheets? Do they have a strong customer base? And I think what we’re seeing with the big tech, they’re proving again this week is that’s exactly what they have.”

While the Fed meeting is “unlikely to change the overall narrative when it comes to the timing of a taper,” it may offer an insight into whether the recent hawkishness from Fed officials such as James Bullard and Raphael Bostic is starting to spread to other members, he added.

Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose above US$72 a barrel and Bitcoin traded around US$40,000, continuing a recent recovery.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Facebook, Amazon report earnings this week

Federal Reserve policy meeting concludes Wednesday

U.S. GDP data are due Thursday

Here are the main moves in the markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:09 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1792

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3860

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 110.17 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.26 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.45 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.58 per cent

Commodities