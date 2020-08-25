U.S. equities opens mixed after setting consecutive record highs. Treasury yields increased while the dollar weakened.

The S&P 500 edged higher, while the Nasdaq Composite declined. Futures had risen as America and China signaled progress on their phase-one trade deal. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced for a second day after figures showed German companies turning slightly more optimistic on the economic recovery.

Oil rose as traders eyed Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall later this week. U.S. gasoline futures rose to the highest level since March on concern over possible fuel shortages.

In addition to geopolitics and business confidence, investors are focused on vaccine progress as global economies reopen amid fresh outbreaks of the virus. Moderna Inc. said it’s near a deal to supply at least 80 million vaccine doses to the European Union.

“A steady flow of progress with COVID-19 treatments/vaccines is delivering the latest boost to risk appetite,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. He cautioned that “market breadth however does not support the surge to record high territory for U.S. indexes.”

Traders are also awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech on Thursday about the Fed’s long-awaited monetary policy framework review, which has focused on a new inflation strategy.

Elsewhere, gold traded below $1,950 an ounce.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings from companies including ICBC, PetroChina, HP Inc., Royal Bank of Canada and Dollar General.

The U.S. Republican National Convention runs this week.

The Bank of Korea sets monetary policy and will hold a briefing on Thursday.

Fed Chair Powell speaks at an event on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1 per cent to 3,434.03 as of 9:35 a.m. New York time, the highest on record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 per cent to 28,282.37.

The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1 per cent to 11,383.90.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4 per cent to 372.46, the highest in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3 per cent to 1,171.

The euro gained 0.5 per cent to $1.1842.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.3 per cent to 106.30 per dollar, the weakest in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 0.69 per cent, the highest in more than a week on the biggest rise in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to -0.44 per cent, the highest in more than a week on the largest increase in almost eight weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased four basis points to 0.25 per cent, the highest in almost 11 weeks on the biggest climb in almost two weeks.

Commodities