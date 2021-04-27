U.S. equities were mixed in early trading as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and awaited clues on the timing of stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 was little changed while the Nasdaq 100 declined after the first round of earnings reports from tech megacaps. Alphabet Inc. rose toward a record high as analysts raised price targets for the stock after its results showed a surge in ad sales related to travel and retail. Microsoft Corp. dropped after the software maker failed to deliver the blockbuster results some analysts were looking for.

Among other earnings-related news:

Boeing Co. dropped after it burned through more cash than expected in the first quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed after its forecast for second-quarter revenue exceeded analysts estimates.

Texas Instruments Inc. declined after it gave a sales forecast that some analyst saw as weak.

Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. will report after the close of trading Wednesday.

Equity investors are searching for new catalysts with stocks trading near record highs. In addition to strong corporate earnings results, traders may need further assurance that the Fed will overlook stronger economic data to keep rates ultra-low and bond purchases at pace. Policy makers are expected to hold interest rates near zero at the conclusion of a two-day meeting Wednesday and repeat a vow to keep buying bonds at the current US$120 billion monthly pace.

“The market is treading water -- investors are waiting to see if this is the best,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. “The surge in the virus overseas could end up adversely affecting earnings. Maybe valuations are so steep because it’s discounting the best of both worlds. The market has been going through a digestion.”

A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8 per cent in the first quarter. All these recovery signals are stoking speculation over when the Fed will start slowing its stimulus.

While markets expect no change in the Fed’s policy or its message Wednesday, they seemed to be going into a wait-and-see mode before ruling out hawkish surprises. A rally in commodities including copper and wheat paused, while European stocks were little changed.

“Repeated positive economic surprises mean that quantitative policy is a subject of interest,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in an audio comment. “No one expects bond buying to end now, but there may be hints at it ending later this year.”

Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging COVID-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meeting

Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress Wednesday

U.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:34 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2069

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3881

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 108.92 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.80 per cent

Commodities