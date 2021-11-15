U.S. stocks pared their gains as traders assessed whether companies can continue to weather the supply-side crisis amid inflation pressures. Treasuries dropped.

Tesla Inc. fell after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk raised the idea of selling more of his shares in online sparring with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc. surged as the stock was touted among retail traders.

“Central banks may be becoming less accommodative, but they will be anxious not to derail the recovery or financial markets,” according to Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management and head of asset allocation Christophe Donay.





Inflationary headwinds may become a bigger force against U.S. stocks next year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists who prefer peers in Europe and Japan. They forecast the S&P 500 will end 2022 at 4,400 - some 6 per cent below current levels. For bonds, they expect 10-year yields to rise to 2.10 per cent by the end of next year on improving growth and higher real rates, up from 1.54 per cent on Monday.

“One reason we like equities in Europe and Japan is that we think inflationary challenges there are much less daunting than elsewhere,” strategists led by Andrew Sheets wrote Sunday. They also cited “more reasonable valuations, limited central bank tightening and less risk from higher taxes” vis-a-vis the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Tensions between the two countries have been building over issues including Taiwan and restrictions on sales of U.S. technology to China.

What to watch this week:

Fed Presidents Thomas Barkin, Esther George, Raphael Bostic, Patrick Harker speak at various events. Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe delivers a speech. Tuesday

RBA minutes of November meeting. Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are poised to show an acceleration in October as consumer demand remains resilient. Tuesday

Euro zone CPI. Wednesday

Conference Board U.S. leading index, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Fed’s Richard Clarida and Mary Daly speak at Asia Economic Policy Conference. Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 11:10 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1416

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3427

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.00 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.61 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.95 per cent

Commodities