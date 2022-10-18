U.S. Stocks trimmed their advance and the pound and U.K. gilts weakened after the Bank of England said a report that it is likely to delay the sale of government bonds until the market has calmed was “inaccurate.”

European stocks surrendered most of their fourth day of gains. U.S. equity futures were still 1 per cent higher, after the S&P 500 closed above a key technical support level on Monday. Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. led major technology and internet stocks higher in New York premarket trading on Tuesday.

A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback steadied, while the pound weakened by 0.7 per cent after the BOE denied the Financial Times report that the central bank is pushing back the start of its quantitative tightening. The yield on the U.K. 10-year bond rose 10 basis points to 4.08 per cent. Treasury yields edged higher.

The BOE's comment took some steam out of a recovery in risk assets spurred by positive company results, cheaper valuations that enticed buyers and after policy reversals soothed concerns about UK assets. With headwinds from inflation, risks to the economy and hawkish central banks continuing to confront markets, there's debate over how durable the gains will prove.

“There's still a strong feeling of a bear market rally about trading over the course of the last week,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd. “The economic landscape looks treacherous and we don't even know if we're at peak inflation and interest rate pricing yet. Those are substantial headwinds that will make any stock market rebound extremely challenging.”

Bank of America Corp. said sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers it surveyed shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023. The bank's monthly global fund manager survey “screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, start of policy capitulation,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note on Tuesday. They expect stocks to bottom in the first half of next year after the Federal Reserve finally pivots away from raising interest rates.

GILT MARKET CHAOS

The yen paused in its run toward the closely watched 150 per dollar level, which has investors on high alert for possible intervention. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he was watching market moves with a sense of urgency.

A gauge of Asian equities rose, led by technology stocks in Hong Kong, even as China's decision to delay the publication of key economic data added a touch of caution to trading in the region.

Elsewhere in markets, oil switched between gains and losses as traders weighed a tight market against concerns over a global economic slowdown. Gold also fluctuated and Bitcoin continued to trade below US$20,000.

Key events this week:

US industrial production, NAHB housing market index, Tuesday

Fed's Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Euro area CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed's Neel Kashkari, Charles Evans, James Bullard speak, Wednesday

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Euro area consumer confidence, Friday

