U.S. stocks pared gains while bonds slid as the banking sector bounced off recent lows on the prospect of further support from U.S. authorities.

The S&P 500 pulled back from an as much as 0.8 per cent climb while a banking sector rebound eased. The policy-sensitive Nasdaq 100 reversed early gains.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. led a rally in regional lenders after agreeing to buy SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank. First Republic Bank jumped on a Bloomberg report that U.S. authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending facility that would give the lender more time to bolster its balance sheet.

“They bought themselves some time, it’s hard for me to see this banking crisis lasting another month and a half,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman on Bloomberg Television. “I think at that point, we might get all the all clear to actually continue some tightening.”

The weekend may have brought some relief to the banking sector, but it will continue to be closely watched. A gauge of regional U.S. banks has lost more than 90 per cent since early February.

“While nerves are evident, there’s no doubt that the response so far has prevented the situation from becoming much worse and confidence will gradually improve as long as no other banks fall into difficulties,” Craig Erlam, a senior market strategist at Oanda wrote. “That’s obviously a big if at this point.”

RECESSION RISKS

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose about 12 basis points while the interest rate-sensitive two-year jumped around 20 basis points. An inverted yield curve continues to signal a downturn.

Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari warned over the weekend that the strain on the financial sector had increased the risk of a U.S. recession. HW avoided making a prediction about the central bank’s May meeting.

“Recent bank turmoil gives us increased conviction that a deeper-than-expected recession is going to hit this year,” Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research said. He also sees “blow up” risks rising. “We’re already seeing early signs of deterioration in CRE and Autos, and we believe that widening spreads signal more trouble ahead.”

ESTIMATES TOO HIGH

While bonds are pricing in more recession potential, equities have been recovering and earnings estimates have yet to come down, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on U.S. stocks.

“Given the events of the past few weeks, we think guidance is looking more and more unrealistic, and equity markets are at greater risk of pricing in much lower estimates ahead of any hard data changes,” Wilson wrote in a note on Monday.

Investors will be closely watching data on the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying price pressure, that will come out later this week for direction on the U.S. central bank’s rate path.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel pushed for this month’s decision statement to signal possible interest-rate increases in future, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In a further indication of risk-on sentiment, oil rose and gold slipped.

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at event. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also speaks, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

U.S. consumer income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:39 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0782

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2281

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 131.39 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6 per cent to US$27,368.21

Ether fell 1.4 per cent to US$1,737.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.22 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.36 per cent

Commodities