U.S. stocks pared the gains it notched earlier, with traders dealing with an avalanche of data all week that ratcheted up uncertainty about how aggressive the Federal Reserve will continue to be next year.

The S&P 500 trimmed gains of 0.5 per cent it garnered after data showing consumers expect inflation to continue to decelerate in the near term heartened investors hankering for good news going into the holidays. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 swung between gains and losses.

Both indexes started the session in the red after a key part of an inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed showed price growth eased less than anticipated in November, validating the central bank’s resolve to keep raising rates.

Treasuries pared losses, with the two-year yield climbing to around 4.30 per cent after topping 4.33 per cent earlier. The dollar fell.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding volatile food and energy, printed at 4.7 per cent year-on-year, versus the 4.6 per cent print predicted by a Bloomberg poll of analysts, though below October’s 5 per cent. Personal spending, adjusted for changes in prices, stalled in November however, printing at the weakest since July and below forecast.

Shares had tumbled on Thursday following reports showing strength in the U.S. labor market and resilient consumer spending. The latest data indicated the Fed will keep raising rates, but in smaller installments.

That has put technology stocks on course for their worst December since the bursting of the dotcom bubble two decades ago, while overall U.S. stocks have tumbled nearly 20 per cent this year, their worst performance since 2008. During the past week, a record US$42 billion fled equity funds, according to Bank of America Corp., after the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan were all hawkish.

“Historically usually the market has been right, but in 2022 it’s been the Fed,” Jim Bianco, founder of Bianco Research, said on Bloomberg Television and Radio. “Are we going to get the pivot in 2023 or are we going to get the pivot in 2024? If the market doesn’t get the pivot, which it is expecting, I think there’s going to be some room for disappointment.”

Elsewhere, oil headed for a substantial weekly gain as Russia said it may cut crude production in response to the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven on its exports, highlighting risks to global supplies in the new year.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 10:58 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0613

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2061

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 132.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3 per cent to US$16,843.65

Ether rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,219.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.72 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.39 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.64 per cent

Commodities