U.S. technology stocks dropped to session lows as dip buying in the battered sector halted, slowing equities’ best four-day rally since 2020.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was little changed while the S&P 500 held on to an advance after Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. pared earlier gains on strong results. Brent crude fell from seven-year high after OPEC+ agreed to another output hike. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar was weaker.

It’s been a volatile start to the year with investors’ swinging between concerns over Federal Reserve tightening and confidence in the economic recovery. A robust earnings outlook is helping to ease the uncertainty, at least for the moment. However, many dangers, including stubborn inflation, geopolitical risks and pandemic flare-ups still lingers in the background.

“We are seeing writ large the market tug-of-war between the reality of a changing monetary backdrop and what that means for multiples -- and eventually economic growth -- and what’s still good earnings growth, even though profit margins are moderating relative to last year,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

The latest Fed commentary hinted at a calibrated approach to raising interest rates to fight high inflation, soothing some concerns the economy might take a hit from tighter monetary policy. None of six Fed officials speaking so far this week have backed the idea of a half-point rate increase in March, and the most aggressive, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said five hikes -- one more than every quarter -- is “not too bad a bet.”

“Fed officials backing away from a 50bp hike is important because it suggests the Fed will not aggressively offset a near-term economic rebound,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “If true, that would favor a significant reversal in cyclicals, higher real yields, and reopening stock performance.”

ADP data ahead of Friday’s jobs report showed employment at U.S. companies contracted in January by the most since the early days of the pandemic with the spike omicron cases. Poor jobs numbers could urge the Fed to reconsider aggressive rate hikes. However, a dip in employment is not unexpected with government officials warning of the possibility in recent days.

“It was a weak number versus surveys, but not a cause for concern for the Fed in their hiking plans,” said Adam Shakoor, portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “The Fed has already telegraphed the labor market as tight and near maximum employment at the end of 2021, so we should expect to see some deceleration in these figures play out in 2022.”

What to watch this week:

Earnings are due from Amazon, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Spotify

OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of England, European Central Bank rate decisions, Thursday

Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday

Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per centas of 11:23 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2 per centto US$1.1294

The British pound rose 0.3 per centto US$1.3559

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per centto 114.37 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.76%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.04%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.25%

Commodities