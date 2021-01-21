U.S. stocks pared losses in early trading after data showed a surprising rise in home sales and a pickup in business activity to start the year. Equities were under pressure as restrictions to curb escalating coronavirus cases dented some of the optimism over earnings and plans for additional stimulus.

The S&P 500 Index cut losses in half after the IHS Markit data showed a pickup in manufacturing activity. Intel Corp. slumped after its new boss recommitted to chipmaking, a move opposed by some investors. The Stoxx Europe 600 index headed for its second straight weekly drop as a gauge of private-sector activity in the euro region fell deeper into contraction territory and Germany cut its forecast for economic growth. Yields on Treasuries and German bunds edged lower, and crude oil slid below US$52 a barrel.

The British pound weakened after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K.’s third lockdown could last into the summer, while disappointing economic data added to investors’ misgivings. Italian stocks underperformed and bond yields rose after reports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is considering early elections.

This week’s global equity rally, spurred by expectations of economic support and the rollout of vaccines, is pausing as traders weigh still-troubling COVID-19 trends. President Joe Biden, who is pushing for US$1.9 trillion in additional spending, unveiled a strategy to combat the virus while warning the pandemic will worsen before it improves. Restrictions intensified from Germany and the U.K. to Hong Hong, and the European Central Bank cautioned that the euro area is headed for a double-dip recession.

“Recent news flow on the pandemic has not been favorable,” said Jean-Francois Paren, global head of market research at Credit Agricole. “After the post-election wave of optimism from the U.S., markets have been left facing the reality of vaccine delivery and new lockdown measures, and the perspective of a double-dip in Europe.”

Italy expects significant delays to its coronavirus vaccination program in the coming week due to a drop in vaccine deliveries from manufacturers. Germany said its vaccine shortages will last for the next six to eight weeks as coronavirus fatalities in the country passed 50,000, while the U.K. suffered its worst day in the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin fluctuated around US$31,000 after earlier tumbling below that level, as the controversial boom in digital coins fizzles.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent by 10:04 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index slipped 1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.4 per cent.

The yen was at 103.79 per dollar, dipping 0.3 per cent.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2158.

The British pound weakened 0.6 per cent to US$1.3653.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 1.09 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.52 per cent.

The U.K.’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.3 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$51.59 a barrel, down 2.9 per cent.

Gold dropped 1.6 per cent to US$1,840.56 an ounce.

--With assistance from Michael Msika and Adam Haigh.