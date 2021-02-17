U.S. stocks pare losses; yields drop from one-year high

U.S. stocks pared losses and Treasury yields retreated from a one-year high as investors weighed the outlook for economic growth and inflation.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly climbed as high as 1.33 per cent before paring its increase. The S&P 500 Index was pushed lower by the technology and industrial sectors. Chevron Corp. led energy shares higher after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed an increased stake. Companies that may have difficulty justifying stretched valuations if rising inflation dents profits bore the brunt of selling -- high-flying tech shares among them.

“It’s not surprising to see stocks take a break,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA. “The news in terms of the economic data -- retail sales really blew out expectations, stronger than expected inflation data, strong reading on housing sentiment -- that may provide fuel to the argument that the proposed stimulus is maybe too big and the economy doesn’t need it.”

Federal Reserve officials did not see the conditions for reducing their massive asset-purchase program being met for “some time” at their January policy meeting, a record of the gathering released Wednesday showed.

The dramatic rise in bond yields has investors wondering afresh how high they can climb before spoiling the risk rally. That adds to concerns that speculative froth may be setting equities up for a fall.

“It’s quite possible that for a while interest rates could rise and yet stock prices could still rise some more because of the tailwinds from the fiscal stimulus, from folks who save money, and people wanting to get out,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments. “So the tricky part is going to be figuring what level of interest rates will be supportive of stock prices either hanging in there and going higher or what level of inflation or interest rates will then start to become a worry for the market in terms of valuation.”

Elsewhere, oil rose for a third session as an ongoing energy crisis in the U.S. pummeled domestic crude output. The deep freeze causing historic power outages across the central U.S. has led oil output in the country to plunge by a third.

Bitcoin jumped past US$51,000 for the first time. China remains shut for a week-long holiday and will reopen Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index sank 0.2 per cent to 3,926.23 as of 2:15 p.m. New York time, the largest decrease in almost three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent to 31,579.31, the highest on record.

The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 0.7 per cent to 13,945.71, the lowest in more than a week on the largest decrease in almost three weeks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.7 per cent to 416.10, the biggest dip in almost three weeks.

The MSCI All-Country World Index sank 0.4 per cent to 682.28, the largest decrease in almost three weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.3 per cent to 1,129.46, the highest in more than a week.

The euro dipped 0.5 per cent to US$1.204, the weakest in almost two weeks on the largest decrease in almost two weeks.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 105.88 per dollar, the first advance in more than a week.

The British pound decreased 0.3 per cent to US$1.386, the largest dip in more than two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.29 per cent, the biggest fall in a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.37 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield sank five basis points to 0.572 per cent, the biggest tumble in almost 10 weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.4 per cent to US$60.92 a barrel, the highest in more than two years.

Gold depreciated 1.1 per cent to US$1,774.76 an ounce, reaching the weakest in almost eight months on its fifth consecutive decline.