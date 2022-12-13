Volatility gripped U.S. stocks on Tuesday as investors mulled whether latest data showing prices rose less than forecast last month would prompt the Federal Reserve to alter its aggressive approach to battling inflation.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are up less than 1 per cent after surging earlier in the session. While Treasuries rallied after a key gauge of U.S. consumer prices posted the smallest monthly advance in more than a year, they are now trading at a lower volume as traders await Fed policy clues.

Sign up to get breaking news email alerts sent directly to your inbox

The Fed is largely expected to raise rates by half a percentage point Wednesday, slowing the pace of increases. Investors will focus on what officials are projecting for the future of the Fed funds rate and any commentary on how they view the policy path for the next meeting in February. Swap markets are now favoring a quarter-point hike as early as the Fed’s February meeting.

Still, some investors are cautious about celebrating the latest consumer price index data.

“While the war against inflation is turning, we are a long way off declaring victory and the Fed will keep its hawkish stance for a while longer, even if it does potentially force a recession,” said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.

Following the Fed, the European Central Bank will announce its rate decision Thursday. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Key events this week:

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for U.K. BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

U.S. cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 2:27 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9 per cent

The euro rose 0.8 per cent to US$1.0622

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.2359

The Japanese yen rose 1.5 per cent to 135.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.1 per cent to US$17,715.63

Ether rose 3.2 per cent to US$1,315.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 3.51 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.93 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 3.30 per cent

Commodities