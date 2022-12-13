2h ago
U.S. stocks pare post-CPI gain with Fed’s path in focus
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: Dec. 13, 2022
Volatility gripped U.S. stocks on Tuesday as investors mulled whether latest data showing prices rose less than forecast last month would prompt the Federal Reserve to alter its aggressive approach to battling inflation.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are up less than 1 per cent after surging earlier in the session. While Treasuries rallied after a key gauge of U.S. consumer prices posted the smallest monthly advance in more than a year, they are now trading at a lower volume as traders await Fed policy clues.
The Fed is largely expected to raise rates by half a percentage point Wednesday, slowing the pace of increases. Investors will focus on what officials are projecting for the future of the Fed funds rate and any commentary on how they view the policy path for the next meeting in February. Swap markets are now favoring a quarter-point hike as early as the Fed’s February meeting.
Still, some investors are cautious about celebrating the latest consumer price index data.
“While the war against inflation is turning, we are a long way off declaring victory and the Fed will keep its hawkish stance for a while longer, even if it does potentially force a recession,” said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.
Following the Fed, the European Central Bank will announce its rate decision Thursday. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.
Key events this week:
- FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday
- China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday
- ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday
- Rate decisions for U.K. BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday
- U.S. cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 2:27 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9 per cent
- The euro rose 0.8 per cent to US$1.0622
- The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.2359
- The Japanese yen rose 1.5 per cent to 135.57 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 3.1 per cent to US$17,715.63
- Ether rose 3.2 per cent to US$1,315.25
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 3.51 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.93 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 3.30 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3 per cent to US$75.37 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 1.7 per cent to US$1,823.30 an ounce