Stocks trimmed a rally on Thursday spurred by softer-than-expected US inflation data as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials who remained resolute on the need for further interest-rate hikes.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index gave up most of an initial advance, a day after surging to the highest in two months following the CPI report. US futures were off their highs for the session after the S&P 500 hit a three-month high and the Nasdaq 100 pulled 20 per cent above a June low on Wednesday.

US headline inflation was 8.5 per cent in July, down from the 9.1 per cent June print that was the largest in four decades. Price pressures are still intense and Fed officials were quick to stress more rate increases are coming. They also signaled investors should rethink expectations of cuts next year to shore up economic growth.

“The Fed is still very clearly on a tightening path,” Sonja Marten, chief currency strategist at DZ Bank AG, said on Bloomberg Television. “Inflation might have come down slightly, but it’s still at 8.5 per cent, which is still very high with a very tight labor market. There is no reason for the Fed to slow down now. They’re going to keep going and then slow down into the coming year.”

A dollar index slipped, adding to retreat a day earlier that was the biggest since the onset of the pandemic. Short-term Treasury yields held a drop on investors’ scaled-back expectations of how aggressively the Fed will have to tighten monetary policy.

In Asian trading, tech shares spurred a more than 1 per cent climb in a regional equity index. China’s bourses advanced even as investors digested a warning from its central bank about inflation threats and a pledge to avoid massive stimulus.

FED-SPEAK

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he wants the Fed’s benchmark interest rate at 3.9 per cent by the end of this year and at 4.4 per cent by the end of 2023.

Alluding to market pricing of the Fed’s policy path, Kashkari said it was not realistic to conclude that the Fed will start cutting rates early next year, when inflation is very likely to be well in excess of the 2 per cent goal.

Chicago counterpart Charles Evans said inflation remains “unacceptably high” and that “we will be increasing rates the rest of this year and into next year.”

Swaps referencing the Fed’s September meeting brought a half-point rate increase back into play as opposed to a bigger move. A key portion of the Treasury yield curve remains deeply inverted, a pattern widely thought to signal the risk of a recession.

Elsewhere, crude oil extended gains as the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year as soaring natural gas prices and heatwaves spur industry and power generators to switch their fuel to oil. Bitcoin broke past US$24,000 in a sign of the brighter sentiment in markets.

What to watch this week:

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is interviewed on Bloomberg Television, Thursday

Euro-area industrial production, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:46 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0326

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 132.63 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 6.7378 per dollar

The British pound was unchanged at US$1.2219

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.77 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.92 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.99 per cent

Commodities