U.S. equities erased a loss as investors evaluated the outlook for global growth amid central-bank moves to ease monetary policy.

The S&P 500 Index was little changed after dropping as much as 2 per cent earlier in the day, with CVS Health Corp.’s biggest gain in almost eight years supporting the gauge. Yields on government notes fell around the world, closing in on records in the U.S. and Germany, though the decline eased late in the trading day. Currency markets were volatile after policy makers cut rates in New Zealand, India and Thailand.

Traders are weighing stock valuations after this week saw the biggest one-day plunge in global equities since February 2018 amid fear an escalation in the trade war will spur a global recession. Threats of expanded tariffs are also creating uncertainty in corporate boardrooms, spurring concern there will be a pullback in capital outlays and a drop in earnings. Hope is resting on central banks to buoy growth.

“A lot of investors feel like we’re getting ready to hit a wall because of the actions of the trade war,” said Bob Phillips, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group. “I’m hoping wiser heads will prevail in this trade battle and something will work out.”

New Zealand’s dollar tumbled after a bigger-than-expected rate cut, and Australia’s dollar dropped to a decade-low on bets its central bank will follow suit. The yuan dipped after China set its reference rate slightly weaker than expected. India’s rupee and the Thai baht slipped. The U.S. dollar was steady, while the yen gained and gold rallied toward US$1,500 an ounce.

The dovish moves by three central banks underscore the global shift toward easier policy even after the Federal Reserve’s unexpectedly hawkish stance last week. President Donald Trump again on Wednesday urged the Fed to ease policy, saying in a tweet that “They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW.”

Elsewhere, oil extended a decline after Brent crude closed in a bear market on Tuesday. The Stoxx Europe 600 erased most of an advance that reached 1.1 per cent at one point. Shares were mixed and calmer in Asia, with Japanese stocks closing barely changed while equities in Shanghai fell.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including Chicago’s Charles Evans on Wednesday.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was little changed as of 2:51 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1222.

The British pound declined 0.2 per cent to US$1.2146.

The Japanese yen advanced 0.5 per cent to 105.91 per dollar, the strongest in more than 16 months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 1.68 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to -0.59 per cent, hitting the lowest on record.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.48 per cent, the lowest on record.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.2 per cent, the lowest in about three years.

Commodities