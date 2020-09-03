U.S. stocks post biggest rout since June as tech sinks

U.S. equities tumbled by the most in almost three months as the rotation away from high-flying tech stocks gained steam, with investors questioning the sustainability of lofty valuations.

The S&P 500 Index retreated from a record high and fell as much as 4 per cent in afternoon trading, set for its biggest drop since June amid declines in Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook. The Nasdaq 100 fell more than 5 per cent at one point, its biggest intraday decline since March. European stocks erased gains and finished more than 1 per cent lower.

Treasury yields dipped and the dollar rose.

Global equities are pulling back hard from unprecedented highs as investors question the justification for steep valuations as the pandemic rages on. While data Thursday showed applications for jobless claims fell last week, U.S. investors may need evidence of a fuller economic recovery after a 60 per cent run-up in the S&P 500 since its March lows.

“Frankly, the deeper the pullback in tech, the healthier is is for the overall market,” said Alec Young, chief investment officer at Tactical Alpha LLC. “The market was overbought, there were too many people chasing the tech names. It’s all healthy. The valuations have been stretched.”

The Cboe Volatility Index -- a measure of expected price swings for the S&P 500 Index known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” -- rose to the highest level since July. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, U.S. health officials have told states to prepare for a Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by Nov. 1, an aggressive goal that suggests availability just before the presidential election. Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned of a potential surge in American cases from the coming long holiday weekend.

Elsewhere, oil slumped. Major equity gauges in Asia were mixed.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index sank 4 per cent as of 3:02 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 per cent.

The euro declined 0.1 per cent to US$1.1847.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 106.04 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 0.62 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.49 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 0.23 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.4 per cent to US$41.35 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,930.59 an ounce.