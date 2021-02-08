U.S. stocks post longest rally since August; oil gains

U.S. stocks stretched their rally to six days on rising prospects for a robust federal spending package and a slowdown in virus infection rates sparked a rally in risk assets.

The S&P 500 Index hit an all-time high after comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. can return to full employment in 2022 if it enacts a robust enough relief package. The 30-year Treasury yield breached 2 per cent for the first time in almost a year before falling back below it, while the pace of U.S. inflation implied by the bond market accelerated to the fastest since 2014. The dollar edged higher.

Commodities prices pointed to renewed optimism in the global economic recovery. Brent oil advanced above US$60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year, while copper climbed for a second day and iron ore prices rebounded.

“As people feel safer, investors can expect the economy to experience a rebound that should contribute to revenue and earnings growth as the economy reflates,” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, wrote to clients.

In Europe, Italian equities outperformed as Mario Draghi set about forming a new national government. Dialog Semiconductor Plc shares jumped after the company agreed to be acquired by Renesas Electronics Corp. In Japan, the Topix index ended Monday at the highest since 1991 amid reports the government may lift its state of emergency early for some areas.

Investors are taking comfort from the continued rollout of vaccines and data suggesting a declining trend in infections in countries like the U.S. A Citigroup Inc. gauge of global risk aversion dropped to its lowest since the pandemic first roiled markets last year. Weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs data Friday reinforced economic risks as the pandemic lingers, but also highlighted the case for further stimulus.

“The vaccine roll-out programs certainly suggest that the reflation trade has legs but central banks seem to want to ensure that expectations are kept in check,” Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank, said on Bloomberg TV. “This suggests a choppy ride.”

President Joe Biden is pushing for a mammoth US$1.9 trillion economic relief measure. Some commentators, such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have raised questions about the size of the package and risks such as much faster inflation.

These are the main moves in markets

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.3 per cent as of 1:11 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.2055.

The British pound declined 0.1 per cent to US$1.3729.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.454 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 105.58 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.18 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.11 per cent.

The 30-year rate edged lower to 1.96 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to -0.42 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped three basis points to 0.509 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.071 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.3 per cent to US$57.61 a barrel.

Brent crude gained 1.4 per cent to US$60.15 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.6 per cent to US$1,824.39 an ounce.