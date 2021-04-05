U.S. stocks push higher after strong data; dollar falls

Stocks climbed toward another record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar retreated while Treasuries were mixed.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to US$1 billion worth of additional shares. Oil sank.

Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted accelerating economic growth as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions on business are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.

“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”

Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.

Some key events to watch this week:

U.S. Federal Reserve publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.

Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.

China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in an IMF panel on the global economy Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent as of 1 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2 per cent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3 per cent.

The euro climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1.1816.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5 per cent to 110.09 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17 per cent.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71 per cent.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 2.36 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 5.8 per cent to US$57.86 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,728.36 an ounce.

--With assistance from Emily Barrett, Joanna Ossinger, Alex Nicholson, Vildana Hajric and Kamaron Leach.