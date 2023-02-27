RBC offers high quality with good value and has considerably higher profitability than the TSX: Robert Gill

European stocks and U.S. equity futures markets pushed higher early Monday, following Wall Street's worst week since December that saw traders come to terms with central bank policy that may remain restrictive for longer than thought on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Stoxx 600 Index rose more than one per cent, with technology firms and retailers pacing gains and all industry groups in the green. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 added at least 0.5 per cent. Among single name stocks, Hennes & Mauritz shares jumped as much as 4.2 per cent after Bank of America upgraded its rating. In the US premarket, Seagen Inc. rose about 12 per cent on a report that Pfizer Inc. is in early-stage talks to acquire the cancer therapy developer.

Cheaper valuations are enticing investors back to U.S. stocks, after three straight weeks of declines. A more optimistic outlook for earnings estimates is helping ease fears that inflation will remain entrenched even as growth slows. Investors treading into this market risk falling into a “bull trap” according to Michael Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“Given our view that the earnings recession is far from over, we think March is a high risk month for the next leg lower in stocks” Wilson wrote in a note Monday.

Stock markets that had mostly shrugged off forecasts for higher interest rates are finally giving way to a swift repricing of yields. Traders are now pricing U.S. rates to peak at 5.4 per cent this year, compared with about 5 per cent just a month ago, as an acceleration in the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge dashes hopes for an imminent pause in policy tightening.

In Europe, traders are betting the European Central Bank will extend its tightening cycle beyond this year with rates peaking at 3.9 per cent in February 2024.

Data due later in the day will provided extra context for the global economic outlook. Eurozone economic and consumer confidence is due, along with durable goods data from the the U.S.

Elsewhere in markets, oil fell as concerns that the Fed will keep on raising rates eclipsed the latest disruption to supplies in Europe and optimism over a demand recovery in China. Gold was steady.

Iron ore sank following an order by Chinese authorities to cut production in its major steelmaking hub in a bid to curb pollution.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Monday

U.S. durable goods, Monday

U.S. wholesale inventories, Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

U.S. construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1 per cent as of 10:46 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.0563

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 136.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1 per cent to 6.9712 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1979

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8 per cent to US$23,370.37

Ether fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,635.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.96 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.56 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 3.79 per cent

Commodities