Stocks climbed, while bonds fell with the dollar as speculation that geopolitical tensions could be easing overshadowed data showing inflation is still running hot.

The equity market halted a three-day drop as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes for a diplomatic solution to tensions with the U.S. and its allies and announced a partial pullback of thousands of troops massed near the Ukrainian border. Meantime, President Joe Biden said it remains possible that Russia will invade Ukraine, and noted the U.S. hasn’t yet verified Moscow’s claims that it has withdrawn some forces. Tech shares led gains in the S&P 500, while energy producers joined a slump in oil. Treasury 10-year yields topped 2 per cent. Gold, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc fell.

Markets have whipsawed as the Ukraine crisis added to existing concerns over inflationary pressures and the withdrawal of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. producer price index jumped in January by more than forecast as companies contend with supply-chain and labor constraints.

“Speculation around the Fed’s action plan, which goes hand-in-hand with inflation, has no doubt been driving market volatility, but so have geopolitics,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “And with tension between Russia and Ukraine seemingly cooling, at least for now, the market could welcome some certainty. So while the PPI read is hotter than expected, heightened inflation may already be priced into the market.”

Some corporate highlights:

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks joined a rally in Bitcoin.

Boeing Co.’s 787 Dreamliner suffered a new blow as U.S. regulators on Tuesday said they would retain authority for inspecting the jets before delivery.

Marriott International Inc. reported earnings that beat expectations as demand for leisure travel powered the hotel recovery.

Space-tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said it would open commercial-ticket sales.

Intel Corp. agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for about US$5.4 billion, part of a push into the outsourced chip-manufacturing business.

Here are some key events this week:

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

FOMC minutes, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet, Thursday through Feb. 18

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak, Thursday

U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.6 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1359

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3539

The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.63 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 2.05 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.31 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.58 per cent

Commodities