U.S. stocks rally most in 8 months on dovish Powell signal; TSX climbs

U.S. stocks rallied the most in eight months, the dollar fell and emerging-market assets surged after a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve chairman fueled speculation the central bank is closer than thought to pausing on rate hikes.

Stocks that had fallen the most during the six-week slump in American equities led gains after Jerome Powell said rates are “just below” the range of a neutral policy, potentially removing one of the biggest overhangs.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite closed 227.16 points higher at 15,171.25.

Aside from the Treasury market, where yields turned lower but only by a few basis points, moves in other asset classes were just as heady:

The spread between December 2018 and December 2019 eurodollar futures -- a measure of how much tightening traders expect next year -- briefly touched less than 25 basis points, the equivalent of one Fed hike. It had forecast two earlier this month. The two-year Treasury yield fell two basis points to 2.81 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 Index jumped almost 3 per cent, with the Amazon.com and Netflix each higher by at least 5 per cent to lead the FANG cohort. The Bloomberg Dollar Index sank the most in two weeks, fueling speculation its two-month rally may be over. Emerging-market equities hit a three-week high, while the rate on Mexico’s 10-year dollar-denominated bond tumbled by 16 basis points. The pound reversed losses sparked by the Bank of England’s warning that a no-deal Brexit could spark a recession.

The Fed chairman said the economic outlook remains “solid,” bolstering expectations for a rate hike when the central bank meets next month, but he noted that the effects of higher rates take time to show up in data. All told, investors surmised the Fed is likely to reduce the number of hikes or outright stop them next year.

“Stocks are rallying dramatically because Chair Powell took a far more dovish tone than he did just a month ago when he said rates were a long way from neutral,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco Ltd, said in an email interview. “This is in line with the more dovish tone Vice Chair Richard Clarida has taken in recent weeks, but which the market didn’t believe because it didn’t come from Powell. Now investors are true believers – and are reacting accordingly.”

Trade also remained in focus, carmaker shares were under pressure after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and renewed his haranguing of General Motors for closing U.S. plants. Trump heads to the Group of 20 meeting tomorrow where investors will look for progress in his trade war with China.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 2.3 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time, the biggest three-day gain since June. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.2 per cent and the Dow added 2.5 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.4 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed. The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent. The euro advanced 0.7 per cent. The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent. The British pound gained 0.6 per cent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.06 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield was steady at 0.35 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.377 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 1.6 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1 per cent to US$50.45 a barrel. Gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,226.80 an ounce.